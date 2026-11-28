Bayern Munich dropped points in a goalless draw against Hamburg after Joshua Kimmich received a straight red card, allowing Borussia Dortmund to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich suffered a costly draw against Hamburg SV at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday, November 28, 2026, after key midfielder Joshua Kimmich was sent off before halftime. The goalless stalemate leaves the defending champions trailing Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga standings and highlights a concerning drop in form for the Bavarian giants.

Kimmich Red Card Alters Match Dynamic

Joshua Kimmich received a straight red card in the 44th minute after blatantly pulling the hair of Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit during an off-the-ball confrontation with the referee. The incident occurred just before the break and forced Bayern Munich to play the final 45 minutes with ten men, significantly reducing their ability to control the game and create scoring opportunities.

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Borussia Dortmund Extends Bundesliga Lead

The result opens the door for Borussia Dortmund to move four points clear at the top of the table this weekend. Dortmund currently sits at the summit with 24 points from 10 games, holding a one-point advantage over Bayern Munich, who have now played 11 matches. Dortmund will look to solidify their position when they host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, November 29.

Bayern Munich Stumbles Continues

This was the second time this season Bayern Munich has been held to a goalless draw, following a similar result at Schalke in September that ended a remarkable run of scoring in 59 consecutive Bundesliga matches. The fifth draw of the season for unbeaten Bayern, including three in the last four games, leaves the club eight points worse off than at the same stage of the previous campaign.

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Hamburg SV Seizes Opportunity

Hamburg created the better chances in the contest, with Martin Adeline flashing wide and Sebastiaan Bornauw being denied by Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig. Urbig played for the injured Manuel Neuer and made several crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet for Hamburg SV, who utilized the numerical advantage to frustrate the visitors effectively.

Notable Results Across The Bundesliga

In other Bundesliga action, Paderborn recorded their biggest ever victory by hammering relegation-threatened Schalke 8-1. Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick for Paderborn, who climbed to ninth in the table after securing their third win of the season. Meanwhile, Cologne inflicted a 5-0 defeat on promoted Elversberg with Marius Bulter scoring a hat-trick and Said El Mala adding two goals. The loss marks Elversberg's third straight defeat, suggesting their promising start to the season has concluded.