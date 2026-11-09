Bayern Munich Honorary President Questions Musiala's Future Amid Neurological Disorder

Uli Hoeneß raises concerns about Jamal Musiala's ability to return to top form following a neurological diagnosis and recent injuries, sparking debate over contract implications and motivational tactics.

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the football community, Uli Hoeneß, the esteemed honorary president of Bayern Munich, has publicly cast doubt on the future sporting potential of the club's star playmaker, Jamal Musiala.

The comments come at a pivotal moment in Musiala's career, which has been marred by a series of significant physical setbacks over the past eighteen months. Hoeneß addressed the media in an interview with Bavarian broadcaster BR, stating that the young German international is currently dealing with a neurological disorder that cannot be cured but can only be managed through medication.

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He emphasized that this condition presents a complex dilemma for the club, as it fundamentally alters the player's capacity to perform at the elite level expected of him. Hoeneß suggested that the club may need to revisit the terms of Musiala's contract, implying that his current capabilities might no longer align with the performance metrics originally agreed upon.

Musiala Contract Terms Under Question

He posed a hypothetical scenario where Bayern Munich could question the validity of his contract if his output no longer matches the high standards set at the time of signing. The context for these serious concerns is rooted in a troubling timeline of injuries and unexplained collapses. Musiala had already endured a severe leg fracture during the 2025 Club World Cup, a misfortune that kept him sidelined for half of the previous season.

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Although he managed a return to action in early 2026, his form was nowhere near his pre-injury best. The situation deteriorated further in August when he collapsed twice within a short span, including an incident merely six minutes after coming off the bench during a friendly match against Heidenheim. Prior to these recent issues, Musiala was widely regarded as one of the most exciting talents in world football, even sharing the Golden Boot at Euro 2024.

However, his performance for the national team at the 2026 World Cup was underwhelming, and Germany was eliminated in the early stages. Compounding his struggles, he has been absent from the pitch since September due to a hamstring injury, leaving his long-term fitness status highly uncertain. Reactions to Hoeneß's candid remarks have been mixed, with some viewing them as necessary pressure and others as potentially damaging.

Matthaeus Defends Hoeneß Tactics

Lothar Matthäus, the legendary former captain of both Bayern Munich and the German national team, offered a different perspective. Speaking to Sky Sports, Matthäus suggested that Hoeneß's harsh words were a calculated attempt to motivate Musiala. He argued that Hoeneß is deliberately trying to get under the player's skin to provoke a response, rather than treating him with excessive caution or wrapping him in cotton wool.

According to Matthäus, facing adversity and having to prove doubters wrong can serve as a powerful source of inspiration. He believes that if Musiala takes this challenge to heart, he might find the extra drive needed to return to his peak form, ultimately proving Hoeneß wrong and securing his place at the top of European football.

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Pressure Testing Musiala Resilience

The situation remains fluid, with fans and analysts alike watching closely to see if the pressure will break the player or forge him into a stronger competitor.