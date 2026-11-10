BCRS Machine Video Sparks Debate Over Possible Scheme Abuse

A viral Reddit video showing a man repeatedly scanning one empty can at a BCRS machine has raised questions about the return scheme's safeguards against misuse.

A video showing a man using a Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) machine has sparked discussion online after it was uploaded to Reddit on Monday (Nov 9). The clip was shared on the r/singaporespeaks forum and has prompted questions about the scheme's operations and whether it can be abused.

The footage shows a man in a red uniform depositing beverage containers from a large black trash bag into a BCRS machine. Before each deposit, he appears to scan the barcode on an empty can, then insert a beverage container. He repeats this several times, at least, scanning the barcode from the same empty can each time.

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How the Alleged Barcode Reuse Works

The video appears to show the same barcode being scanned repeatedly before containers are inserted, but no one has established that this led to improper deposit redemptions. The footage alone does not show how the machine processed each item.

The original poster questioned how much was spent on implementing the scheme and whether it could be exploited. The discussion has since widened into questions about the scheme's implementation and whether its return machines have safeguards against potential misuse.

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Some Reddit users speculated that the man was reusing a barcode to redeem deposits for multiple containers. That claim has not been established.

Competing Views Among Reddit Users

Commenters are divided between suspicion that the scheme is being exploited and arguments that the machine itself may be at fault. One user suggested the man was using the barcode on one can to get the machine to accept other cans or bottles that did not carry the required barcode.

Another user argued that he might not be cheating the system, noting that some containers bearing the BCRS logo were sometimes rejected because the machine could not detect their barcodes. This user suggested a technical fault could explain the repeated scanning.

Speculation about the man's background also appeared in the comments. One commenter suggested he was a migrant worker and asked what was wrong with collecting cash from people's trash. The video does not identify the man, and his background has not been confirmed.

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Another Reddit user questioned why the man's actions were being criticised, arguing that more containers were ultimately being recycled. A separate user defended him, saying that as long as he was not littering, damaging anything or breaking the rules, he was entitled to use the machine and receive money for the containers, regardless of his nationality.

Scheme Oversight and Next Steps for Regulators

AsiaOne has contacted the National Environment Agency (NEA), which oversees and licenses the BCRS, for more information on the matter. The agency is the body responsible for questions about how the scheme and its machines operate.

Critics went further, with one user describing the scheme as a poorly executed solution and claiming the man had found a way to exploit its shortcomings. These criticisms focus on whether the return machines have adequate safeguards against misuse.

No official response from the NEA has been reported in the source material. Until the regulator or scheme operators respond, the claims of abuse remain unverified, and readers should treat the Reddit speculation with caution.