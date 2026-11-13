Man caught abusing Return Right machines to claim refunds

The BCRS operator is investigating a man who allegedly deposited ineligible containers into a Return Right machine after scanning an eligible can.

The Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) operator, BCRS Ltd, said it takes fraud and deliberate manipulation of the Return Right machines seriously. A viral video circulated online showing a man depositing ineligible containers into a Return Right machine after scanning an eligible can bearing the 10-cent deposit mark.

BRCRS Ltd had since worked with its Return Network Operators to calibrate the machines to address the issue and would continue strengthening safeguards across the return network. The operator takes the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return right seriously. As the scheme's operator, BCRS Ltd's priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone.

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This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with its operating licence. All Return Right machines are equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance, and fraud detection technology. The operator regularly monitors data across the return network for anomalous transaction patterns. Any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action.

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Scheme Refund Rules And Machine Locations

Under the scheme, customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink and/or DBS PayLah! when they deposit used drink containers into a reverse vending machine. There are over 1,300 machines islandwide. Only cans and bottles marked with the 10-cent SG Return logo can be deposited into the machines.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes a serious view of any deliberate misuse of the machines and has reminded BCRS Ltd to take appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of the scheme and address any deliberate misuse of the Return Right machines. Fraudulent activities like tampering with machines to claim refunds exist in other countries with similar schemes.

Overseas Fraud Cases And Machine Cleanliness

In Germany in 2018, a man was taken to court after allegedly making 1.2 million euros by disabling the shredding mechanism on two machines, allowing him to repeatedly claim deposits for the same containers. BCRS Ltd also responded to concerns about the cleanliness of Return Right machines and frequency of emptying. The machine operators and retail partners have stepped up cleaning efforts with machine exteriors cleaned and sanitised every time the bin is cleared, at least once daily.

BCRS Ltd will conduct cleanliness audits at random machines to independently assess machine conditions, verify cleaning standards, and identify areas requiring further attention. Users are urged to do their part by returning empty containers and refraining from pouring leftover liquids into or around the machines. Users have also taken to social media when they encountered full machines, which are busiest over weekends and weekday evenings. Quieter times to drop off containers are weekdays between noon and 3pm.

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Future Adjustments To Return Points

The operator may adjust machine locations or add more return points in the future, but this needs to be balanced with managing costs and logistical needs.