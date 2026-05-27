Beauty salons pressure elderly into costly packages, investigation finds

An undercover probe reveals Singapore beauty salons using age-based pressure and ignored refusals to sell prepaid packages, with losses exceeding S$2.1 million last year.

Beauty salons in Singapore 's heartlands are employing aggressive sales tactics, pressuring elderly customers into purchasing expensive prepaid packages , often ignoring their refusals. An undercover investigation by CNA's Talking Point revealed that in 10 out of 12 salons visited, staff continued to push upgrades even after customers declined.

In one incident, a senior went in for a S$60 eyebrow touch-up but ended up with one eyebrow treated differently after refusing an upgrade. The staff then demanded she pay S$300 for a package to match both sides, or leave with uneven brows. Another senior was offered a discount on a S$2,888 package if she held a Merdeka or Pioneer Generation card, and when she hesitated, was told, "When do you want to decide? You're already 70.

" These pressure tactics are not isolated. Consumers lost over S$2.1 million last year from prepaid beauty services that were never delivered, the highest prepayment loss in any industry in Singapore. One victim, Sarah, lost nearly S$50,000 from prepaid packages at Royal Secrets Wellness, which closed abruptly after 30 years. She was offered only S$1,000 in goodwill credit elsewhere.

Despite a Small Claims Tribunals order for S$20,000 reimbursement, she has received nothing. The Consumers Association of Singapore received 2,113 complaints against the beauty industry last year, with one in five involving pressure tactics or false claims. Business closures in the industry surged from 1,377 in 2024 to 1,647. Why does this cycle of hard selling, prepayments, closures, and new openings persist?

The root lies in a crowded, unregulated market. There were 2,162 new beauty businesses last year, up from 1,866, with no barriers to entry.

"There are no gatekeepers for this industry," said Simon Lee of the Hair and Cosmetology Association. Salons rely on prepaid packages to get cash flow to cover high rents, which can reach S$10,000 to S$20,000 monthly for a small shop in Toa Payoh. Rachel Tang of the Nationwide Association for International Licenses and Skills explained that packages allow salons to roll over cash. Without them, a basic S$5 haircut would require 4,000 customers to break even.

Former hairdresser Hon G, who sold prepaid packages before becoming a salon owner, admitted that staff were pressured to meet quotas. They would exploit customers' fears, like hair loss, to sell unnecessary packages.

"We had no choice but to sell packages to hit our monthly quota. We needed that commission to survive," he said. Missing targets could lead to probation extension or dismissal. So while customers feel pressured, sales staff also operate under fear.

The investigation highlights a systemic issue where high rents, low barriers, and lack of regulation drive salons to prioritize cash flow over ethical practices, leaving consumers vulnerable to financial loss





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Beauty Salons Pressure Tactics Prepaid Packages Seniors Singapore

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