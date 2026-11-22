China's Commerce Ministry denounces the FCC's Nov 19 decision to restrict Chinese telecom firms from US phone numbers as malicious suppression.

The Commerce Ministry of the People's Republic of China issued a strong official condemnation on November 22 regarding a recent regulatory decision by the United States Federal Communications Commission. Beijing labeled the agency's move to restrict Chinese telecommunications providers from accessing United States telephone numbers as a malicious act lacking factual basis. The dispute centers on a directive finalized earlier in the month, which seeks to sever direct connectivity links for major Chinese state-owned carriers operating within the American market.

FCC Decision Targets Robocalling Campaigns

The Federal Communications Commission approved this restrictive measure during a formal vote held on November 19. The primary objective of the order is to curb unauthorized access to United States phone numbers by entities described as bad actors. Regulators identified these groups as being responsible for conducting illegal robocalling campaigns that disrupt telecommunications services and harass consumers across the nation. The agency argued that a proliferation of call-originating entities, both domestic and international, has created new security challenges for securing national voice networks.

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By implementing these restrictions, the FCC aims to close loopholes that have allegedly been exploited by unscrupulous operators to conduct mass automated calling operations. The regulator stated that previous methods of verification and filtering were insufficient to combat the sophisticated nature of these illegal campaigns. The new rules will effectively prevent Chinese telecommunications giants from routing calls through their US-based infrastructure without stricter compliance measures. This move is part of a broader effort to clean up the telecommunications landscape and reduce the volume of fraudulent and nuisance calls.

Beijing Denounces US Measures as Unfair

China's Commerce Ministry responded to the FCC ruling with a sharp rebuke, characterizing the decision as a wanton smear and a malicious suppression of Chinese business interests. The ministry asserted that the regulatory body violated fundamental principles of non-discrimination and fair competition by targeting Chinese firms specifically. Beijing claimed there was no factual basis for singling out Chinese telecommunications companies for such punitive measures. The statement emphasized that these actions are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic attempt to decouple ties in the critical telecommunications sector.

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The affected entities include China's three largest telecommunications operators: China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile. All three are state-owned enterprises that have significant operational footprints and subscriber bases in the United States. Beijing argued that these companies are legitimate businesses operating in compliance with international standards. The ministry warned that the FCC's actions undermine the stability of China-US economic and trade relations. Officials urged Washington to immediately revoke the steps and warned that China reserves the right to take necessary retaliatory measures if the situation does not improve.

Historical Context of Telecom Security Concerns

This latest regulatory clash is rooted in long-standing national security concerns held by United States authorities regarding Chinese technology firms. The Federal Communications Commission has previously blacklisted telecommunications equipment manufactured by Huawei and several other Chinese companies. These earlier bans were justified by fears that Chinese-made hardware could pose security risks or be used for surveillance purposes. The regulatory environment for Chinese tech firms in the US has become increasingly hostile over the past several years.

In October, the FCC announced a decision to ban Chinese laboratories from testing electronics destined for the United States, with the ban set to take effect in December 2028. The agency warned that allowing such testing practices opens a critical gateway into American communications networks. This decision followed an investigation that discovered Huawei was operating an FCC-authorized test lab in 2024. Regulators expressed concern that such arrangements could compromise the integrity of electronic devices and network equipment used in critical infrastructure. These actions reflect a broader strategic shift in US policy towards tech firms linked to the Chinese state.

Implications for Trade and Diplomatic Relations

The timing of the Commerce Ministry's statement coincides with heightened diplomatic engagements between the two superpowers. The criticism was issued following a regional summit in Shenzhen earlier this week. During this event, Chinese leadership highlighted efforts to maintain stable and improved ties with the United States. The FCC's decision stands in stark contrast to these diplomatic overtures, potentially complicating broader bilateral negotiations. Trade experts suggest that the telecom sector remains a fragile area of cooperation where security concerns often outweigh commercial interests.

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The imposition of these restrictions will have immediate operational impacts on China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile. These companies must now navigate a more complex regulatory landscape to maintain their US services. They may need to invest significantly in compliance infrastructure or face the loss of direct access to critical telephone numbering resources. The dispute also signals ongoing tensions in the global technology supply chain. As both nations prioritize national security, the separation of telecommunications infrastructure continues to accelerate. The situation remains fluid, with both governments signaling a willingness to escalate if diplomatic channels fail to resolve the disagreement.