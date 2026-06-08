Beijing's youth population dwindles as young adults weigh costs and benefits of life in the capital

Beijing's resident adult population aged 20 to 29 has nearly halved over the past decade, with young Chinese recalculating the costs and benefits of life in the capital. Despite the city remaining a magnet for talent, the calculations around staying are becoming increasingly complex, with softer demand in parts of the housing and rental market and a growing number of young people looking to leave for opportunities elsewhere.

Beijing 's resident adult population aged 20 to 29 has nearly halved over the past decade. CNA explores how young Chinese are recalculating the costs and benefits of life in the capital, even as it remains a magnet for talent.

People look at the city skyline at a rooftop of a building in Beijing, China, Oct 18, 2025. Yet the second-year nursing student is already looking beyond the Chinese capital as he plans for life after graduation. While Zhao is confident his skills will be in demand in his home city, he plans to prioritise opportunities elsewhere, likely outside China's first-tier cities, where he believes the cost of building an independent life will be lower.





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beijing Youth Population Cost Of Living Housing Costs Opportunities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mainland Chinese savers flock to Hong Kong as regulators tighten capital controlsSome savers from mainland China are travelling to Hong Kong and scrambling to explore options to retain their investments in the financial hub, after Beijing's unexpected crackdown last month on 'illegal' cross-border securities trading.

Read more »

Amnesty Report Reveals Ongoing Scam Compound Operations in Cambodia Despite CrackdownAmnesty International reports that dozens of scam compounds in Cambodia remain active, with government interventions at only 24 of 86 sites, citing collusion and inadequate victim protection.

Read more »

Taiwan Faces Chinese Naval Threat Amid AI Industry Spotlight at ComputexDuring the Computex trade show, Taiwan's coast guard warned a Chinese vessel near the Pratas Islands, highlighting tensions as the island hosts key AI hardware firms like TSMC and Foxconn, while the defence ministry reported 79 Chinese warplanes nearby, underscoring risks to the global AI supply chain.

Read more »