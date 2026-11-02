Belgian PM De Wever Set to Resign as Coalition Fails Over 10 Billion Euro Budget Cuts

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is expected to resign after his five-party coalition collapsed over a 10 billion euro budget dispute, raising fears of market instability and new elections.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is poised to submit his resignation on Monday after late-night coalition negotiations ended in a complete deadlock regarding the national budget.

The failure to reach an agreement has plunged the country into a fresh political crisis, with widespread expectations that De Wever will formally offer his resignation to King Philippe later that morning. Reports indicate the Prime Minister arrived at the Royal Palace in Brussels early on Monday, though his office declined to immediately comment on the situation.

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De Wever Budget Negotiations

De Wever did not speak to the press upon his arrival, maintaining silence as he entered the palace for the scheduled meeting with the monarch. This political rupture comes after months of intense and ultimately fruitless talks concerning a 10 billion euro package of budget cuts and tax increases. The Prime Minister has consistently argued that these fiscal measures are essential to maintain the stability of the state finances and prevent a deeper economic downturn.

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The collapse of the government coincides with significant turmoil in global financial markets, where interest rates on government bonds have risen sharply. This increase in borrowing costs affects not only Belgium but also France and other European nations perceived to have weaker fiscal positions. King Philippe is not expected to immediately accept the resignation, according to sources cited by the newspaper De Tijd.

Instead, the monarch may send De Wever back to the negotiating table for one final attempt to bridge the divide among the coalition partners. Should the resignation be accepted, the King faces a difficult choice between asking other parties to form a new government or calling for snap elections. De Wever has previously warned of an interest snowball effect, where the state would be forced to take on new loans just to service existing debt.

Coalition Fiscal Strategy Dispute

The five-party coalition has struggled to align its divergent fiscal strategies throughout the duration of the negotiations. The Flemish nationalist N-VA and the liberal MR have insisted on deep spending reductions, including significant cuts to the healthcare sector. Their socialist and centrist partners have rejected these spending cuts in favor of implementing higher wealth taxes to generate additional revenue. The inability to compromise between these opposing approaches ultimately led to the breakdown of the coalition agreement.

This outcome highlights the deep ideological divides within the Belgian government regarding the appropriate balance between austerity and taxation. Financial markets remain anxious about the potential for further instability should new elections be triggered in the near future. Investors are closely watching developments in Brussels as they assess the risk premium associated with Belgian sovereign debt. The situation underscores the fragility of the current political landscape and the challenges of governing in a complex multi-party system.

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Observers note that the failure of these talks signals a significant period of uncertainty for the European Union's central hub. The upcoming meeting with the King will be a critical moment that determines the immediate political trajectory of the country. De Wever's potential departure marks the end of his tenure as Prime Minister following the failed budget negotiations. The specific timeline for any new coalition formation or electoral process remains unclear at this stage.

All eyes are now on the Royal Palace to see how King Philippe will navigate this constitutional and political emergency.