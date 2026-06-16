Belgium levelled the score against Egypt thanks to an own goal by Mohamed Hany after a swift attack triggered by substitute Romelu Lukaku.

On a scorching afternoon in Seattle, the atmosphere at the world cup group stage venue was electric as Belgium and Egypt clashed in a match that would be remembered for a dramatic own goal and a swift counterattack.

Belgium entered the last 24 minutes trailing 1-0 on a goal by Egyptian midfielder Emam Ashour in the 19th minute. The team brought on Romelu Lukaku in the 66th minute, followed by the ball‑handling maestro Kevin De Bruyne a few minutes later. Lukaku, not a man to wait for a chance, sliced across the midfield with a burst of pace that flooded the edge of the area.

A right‑winger's cross curled into the penalty spot, and Lukaku, poised and decisive, tapped it past the Egyptian defence, only for the expected winner to be deflected into the net by defender Mohamed Hany. The moment stunned the Egyptian side and secured a 1-1 draw for Belgium. The own goal was a turning point that exposed the fine margins that separate victory from defeat in world cup football.

Despite Egypt's early confidence from Ashour's world cup debut, the team could not find a second goal and struggled to maintain pressure as Belgium found a way to level the score in the 68th minute. With the draw, Egypt secured its first ever goal in a world cup final tournament after a long history of never winning a match at that level.

Belgium, meanwhile, had to contend with the legacy of a 2022 campaign where the nation failed to progress from the group stage after losing all three matches. The new goal has injected a measure of belief into the Belgian squad as they look to climb out of a precarious hole in Group G and qualify for the knockout rounds. There are several implications for both sides going forward.

Belgium is required to secure a result against either Canada or the United States in their remaining group game to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top two. A victory would complete a historic transformation for the nation, which celebrated its first world cup trophy in 1986 and has built a reputation for tactical flexibility under its coaching staff.

For Egypt, the draw is a resounding sign that the team can hold its own against higher‑ranked opponents and may have abundant confidence for high‑profile matches in the tournament's top tier. Tactical analysis points to Belgium's depth in forward positions, as they have the ability to introduce a change such as Lukaku, who is as proficient off the bat as his teammates.

The defensive trade‑off, embodied by Hany's own goal, underscores the inherent risk when an attacking player packs a decisive shot into a broader midfield context. The match proved to be one of the brightest moments of the tournament, a testament to the excitement and unpredictability that only world cup football can bring





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