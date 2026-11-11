Belgium's Jeremy Doku Return Adds Selection Puzzle for Van Bommel

Belgium coach Mark van Bommel faces a lineup dilemma as winger Jeremy Doku recovers from injury ahead of Nations League matches against Turkey and Italy. Doku's comeback comes after a strong but injury‑ridden World Cup, while star Romelu Lukaku remains excluded due to hip issues.

Belgium's national squad regains a key attacking option with the return of winger Jeremy Doku. The 23‑year‑old has been sidelined by injury during the World Cup and missed the first four Nations League fixtures, but he is now fit ahead of the final Group A1 games against Turkey in Izmir and Italy in Brussels.

Doku's Comeback Reshapes Belgium's Tactical Options

Whenever a senior player re‑enters the pool, it forces the coach to reconsider the entire starting eleven. Mark van Bommel said the most pressing question now is which of the five available wingers will start, as all are capable of playing on either flank. The coach framed the decision as a "puzzle" but also a "nice problem."

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With the team currently third in Group A1, the fourth‑place position is not in jeopardy; however, the selection will influence Belgium's chances to finish in the top two and secure a quarter‑final berth in March. The squad will use the remaining fixtures to test combinations that could be decisive in the knockout stages.

Romelu Lukaku's Hip Issue Keeps Him Out Of Rotation

While the return of Doku brings excitement, it also coincides with the continued absence of striker Romelu Lukaku. Van Bommel disclosed that Lukaku is experiencing hip pain and has chosen not to include him in the matchday squad, despite the player being able to train. The Dutch manager emphasized Lukaku's importance to the team, noting that the player has already contributed significantly in a single match as a substitute.

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Lukaku's exclusion is a concern for Belgium, as the Belgian captain typically provides a lethal off‑side threat and experience. Nevertheless, the decision reflects a priority on player safety and long‑term performance.

Implications for Belgium's Nations League Campaign

Belgium sits third in Group A1 with six points, two points behind France and one point behind Italy. The group's top two teams will advance to the quarter‑finals in March, making the remaining fixtures essential for ensuring a clean sweep of the group or at least securing a spot in the next round.

With Doku's fitness restored, the lineup can now feature a more dynamic midfield‑front line, potentially giving Belgium an edge over both Turkey and Italy. The coaching staff will likely use Thursday's match in Izmir as a testing ground for their revamped attack before the final showdown at home against Italy on Sunday.

Looking Ahead: Next Steps for Belgian Football

Following the conclusion of Group A1, the coaching staff will assess the collected performances to decide on a final squad for the quarter‑finals. The selection of the starting XI will hinge on recent match fitness, tactical cohesion, and specific match‑day requirements against each opponent.

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As the Nations League progresses, van Bommel will balance the need for consistency with the desire to experiment, all while keeping potential injuries and player fatigue in check as the competition moves into its critical knockout phase.