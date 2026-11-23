Ian Molly Meldrum, the Australian TV presenter and music producer who championed artists like AC/DC and Kylie Minogue, has died at 83. Tributes from Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Blondie, and others have poured in.

Ian Molly Meldrum, the Australian TV presenter and music producer who helped propel the careers of artists like AC/DC and Kylie Minogue, has died at the age of 83.

He passed away at a hospital in Melbourne on Monday, Nov 23, after an illness. His death was confirmed in a statement from his longtime friend and manager, Mark Klemens, who told the Guardian: We have lost a true Australian icon, a man who opened doors for so many and entertained millions of people here and around the world.

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He was unconventional and wonderfully unpredictable, but always caring, always funny and always down to earth, with a passion the rest of us could only envy. He made the most of his life, and boy, was it a full one. Rest in peace, Molly. A statement from Molly's family and partner Yan Wongngam added: Affectionately dubbed the Guru, Molly was the heartbeat, the champion and the spirit of Australian music.

He shaped not only the sound of a nation but also the dreams of generations who grew up with his voice guiding them. Yan cared for Molly with great love and devotion, especially through his final years. The family is deeply grateful to him, to Molly's many loyal friends, and to the staff at Epworth Richmond hospital for their wonderful care. No cause of death was given.

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Molly Meldrum Career And Countdown Legacy

Meldrum began his career as a music journalist in London and as a publicist for the Beatles' Apple Records. He is best known for his 13-year stint hosting Countdown on ABC from 1974 to 1987, where his do yourself a favour message to viewers helped boost record sales for many artists. Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry.

Kylie Minogue, who led the tributes, posted on Instagram: As a kid, I watched Molly Meldrum on Countdown every single weekend, in awe of the show and the magic it brought to our little TV in the lounge room and dreaming of how music might become part of my life. I was over the moon to be in the Countdown audience one time and by my late teens I was on the show! (and Molly visited us in Neighbours!

) The stories are many and there was never a dull moment! He championed so many Aussie artists and welcomed international artists to Australia in his own wonderful and inimitable way. I'm so grateful for his unwavering love and support. Vale Molly.

I'm going to turn the music up in your honour. Jason Donovan, Kylie's former Neighbours co-star, paid tribute on Facebook: Growing up in Australia, Countdown was such a big part of my childhood, and Molly Meldrum was at the very heart of it. A truly unique character, a great Australian and one of this country's greatest pioneers and ambassadors for music and entertainment.

Tributes Pour In For Australian Music Icon

Wherever you travelled in the entertainment world, whether in Australia or overseas, there was always a Molly story. He was loved, recognised and respected around the world for the extraordinary contribution he made to Australian music and the artists he championed. There will never be another quite like him. I have some wonderful memories of Molly over the years.

I particularly remember him appearing on Neighbours alongside Kylie, Guy Pearce and myself. What a day that was! Always spirited, full of fun, with a wonderful sense of humour and an infectious enthusiasm for life. He was such great company.

Thank you, Molly, for the music, the memories, the laughs and for helping put Australian artists on the world stage. A true original. An Australian legend. Do yourself a favour (his signature line … ) mate!!

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Rest easy! US band Blondie also acknowledged Molly's influence, posting on Instagram: Molly was instrumental in Blondie's success in Australia, championing our music and introducing us to a whole new audience. We will always be grateful for his belief in us and the doors he helped open. He had a true passion for music, a wonderful sense of humour, and was truly one of a kind.

Artists Credit Molly For Their Success

He will be greatly missed. Leo Sayer called Molly a wonderful, fun, crazy, knowledgeable, influential and irrepressible soul on Facebook, adding he will live on in all our memories as long as rock'n'roll will … Sayer concluded: Ian introduced me to the Australian scene back in 1974 when I first appeared on ABC's Countdown TV and was a huge part of my success down under. Pop star Peter Andre also credited Molly with boosting his music career.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: This really hurts. If it wasn't for this man, I would not of had any of the chances I had to make it in any way in the entertainment industry back when it was near impossible to get noticed. He believed in me from day one and I am forever grateful to Ian 'Molly' Meldrum.

I've had the chance over the last few years to call him many times and thank him for all he's done. I was very happy I got to visit him recently at his home and reminisce about the good ole days. Molly did a lot for many people. A true icon, a friend.

Memorable Interviews And Personal Details

Someone I will miss dearly. Rest easy Molly. Meldrum interviewed many famous figures, including Britain's King Charles and Elton John, who called him a national treasure. In one infamous 1977 interview on Countdown with the then-Prince Charles, Meldrum stumbled through his questions.

Charles later said during a 2014 tribute when Meldrum was inducted into the Australian music industry's ARIA Hall of Fame: There is an old show business saying which warns never to work with animals or children, but nobody prepared me for Molly Meldrum. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a post on X on Monday: With an interview style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him.

Meldrum produced a series of records both before and after his time on Countdown. He was seriously injured after falling off a ladder at his home in 2011, with well-wishers at the time including Boy George and Kylie Minogue. He is survived by his partner and adopted son, the family statement said.