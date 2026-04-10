Ben Yeo Expands F&B Empire with New Curry Fish Head Stall and Thai Eatery

Serial entrepreneur Ben Yeo launches Chinatown Curry Fish Head and Benkok13, a Thai eatery, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to the F&B industry. Despite facing criticism, Yeo focuses on his customers and adapting to changing consumer preferences.

Serial entrepreneur Ben Yeo is back in the F&B scene with two new ventures, demonstrating his continued drive and adaptability. In March, he launched Chinatown Curry Fish Head , a stall specializing in the beloved curry fish head dish, and he's set to open Benkok13 , a Thai eatery, this weekend. Despite facing scrutiny from some regarding the sustainability of his multiple businesses, Yeo remains undeterred.

In an interview with AsiaOne, he acknowledged the heightened attention he receives due to his background as an artiste but stated his acceptance of the situation. His primary focus, he emphasized, lies with the people he values: his friends, family, and most importantly, his customers. Yeo expressed gratitude for the lack of substantial negativity he encounters, while acknowledging the presence of some critics. His approach is to not focus his energy on those who do not patronize his businesses. He firmly believes that these individuals, who are likely not involved in business themselves, would not understand the intricacies of entrepreneurship, and he does not feel the need to seek their understanding. In the future, Yeo intends to explore other food and beverage concepts, contingent upon consumer preferences and market trends. He emphasized the necessity for businesses to adapt and evolve, keeping abreast of changing palates and constantly innovating. One of Ben's recent endeavors is Chinatown Curry Fish Head, a collaborative effort with his cousin, who serves as the head chef at Tan Xiang Charcoal Fish Head. Chinatown Curry Fish Head officially began operations on March 21st, located on Waterloo Street. The establishment's signature dish is curry fish head ($26), cooked in a claypot over charcoal. The menu extends to include zi char staples such as Sambal Kang Kong ($8), Garlic Fried Pork ($14), and Handmade Beancurd Skin Prawn Cake ($12). Ben shared plans to introduce more curry-based dishes, including those featuring beef and pork. Curry fish head was originally considered for inclusion in the menu of Tan Xiang Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat, but they hesitated due to potential conflicts. Chinatown Curry Fish Head is a joint venture that was conceived over four years. Their focus was shifted to their other business ventures, before opening in Waterloo Street near Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup. The location's appeal is attributed to the presence of a diverse international clientele and a newly established hotel, opening the opportunity to introduce their dishes to a broader audience. Another addition to his F&B portfolio is Benkok13, a Thai eatery located at the void deck of an HDB block in Taman Jurong, slated to open on Sunday, April 12th. Initially considering local cuisine, Ben and his partner ultimately chose Thai food to diversify their offerings, as they already operated several concepts focused on fish soup and zi char. He wanted to offer Singaporeans something fresh and exciting. Therefore, Ben and his team from Tan Xiang partnered with the owner of Hom Aroy Thai Food, an established operator with multiple Thai F&B businesses in Singapore. The owner of Hom Aroy Thai Food is providing the experience and the kitchen will be managed by Thai staff. Ben has declined to reveal the identities of his business partners. While searching for a suitable unit for a new venture, Ben's preference was to establish an eatery at a void deck, fulfilling a childhood aspiration to run a mamak shop in the places where he frequented. The name Benkok13 reflects the menu's composition, offering 13 distinct dishes. The menu features the classic Thai dishes Tom Yum Soup ($8.80), Pad Thai with Pork or Chicken ($7.80), Pineapple Fried Rice with Seafood ($9.80), Fried Vermicelli with Pork or Chicken ($7.80), and Coconut Soup Tom Ka Kai ($8.80). The eatery, capable of seating 60 patrons, also caters to local breakfast preferences with kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, kopi, and teh. He left the development of the menu to their Thai business partner who possesses expertise on the subject. They kept a small menu in order to focus on quality, after a previous experience with a very big zi char menu





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Ben Yeo F&B Chinatown Curry Fish Head Benkok13 Thai Food

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