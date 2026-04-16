Benjamin Koh Steps In as Interim NEA Chief Amidst Leadership Transition

Dr. Benjamin Koh will assume the role of interim Chief Executive Officer at the National Environment Agency (NEA) starting June 1st. This transition occurs as the current CEO, Wong Kang Jet, moves to a significant permanent secretary position within the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) expressed gratitude for Wong's impactful tenure, highlighting NEA's advancements in waste management, environmental protection, and public infrastructure during his leadership.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is set to welcome Dr. Benjamin Koh as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1st. This leadership change is prompted by the upcoming appointment of the current CEO, Wong Kang Jet , to a prominent permanent secretary role within the Ministry of Home Affairs. Dr. Koh, who currently serves as Deputy Secretary (Sustainability) at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), will concurrently hold his existing responsibilities while leading the NEA.

The announcement of Wong Kang Jet's new role as Second Permanent Secretary (Home Affairs) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, alongside parallel appointments as Second Permanent Secretary (Information) at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Second Permanent Secretary (Cybersecurity) at the Prime Minister's Office, was made public on April 16th. This strategic reshuffling within the public service is also linked to the retirement of the current Home Affairs permanent secretary, Pang Kin Keong, on the same date.

The MSE acknowledged that the search for a permanent CEO for the NEA will proceed in due course, emphasizing the smooth continuation of the agency's operations under Dr. Koh's interim leadership.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment took the opportunity to commend Wong Kang Jet for his substantial contributions to the NEA since his tenure began in 2023. The ministry highlighted his instrumental role in driving significant transformations within the agency, fostering growth in nascent environmental sectors, modernizing operational frameworks, and strengthening the organizational culture. Specific achievements attributed to his leadership include the successful implementation of innovative strategies to extend the operational lifespan of the Semakau Landfill, a concerted effort to reduce emissions from waste-to-energy plants, the establishment of regulatory mechanisms for carbon credits and nuclear safety, the expansion of the impactful Project Wolbachia initiative, and notable improvements to public amenities under the NEA's purview, such as the upgrading of hawker centres and the development of the Mandai North Crematorium.

The NEA itself issued a statement acknowledging Mr. Wong's profound impact on its operations. The agency stated that Mr. Wong comprehensively transformed NEA's core functions, particularly in waste management and after-death services, enhancing both efficiency and resilience. His leadership was characterized by a strong commitment to digital transformation and the adoption of artificial intelligence, which fostered a culture of innovation and significantly elevated the quality of service delivery to the public.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment concluded by expressing its sincere appreciation for Mr. Wong's dedicated leadership and his invaluable contributions to both the NEA and the broader MSE family, underscoring the positive legacy he leaves behind as he transitions to his new, critical role in public administration.





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National Environment Agency Benjamin Koh Wong Kang Jet Interim CEO Leadership Transition

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