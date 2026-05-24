Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road GLS Sites: What homebuyers should know about these 2 new launch plots

The government has released two new development sites at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road, both of which are part of the first half of this year's GLS programme. These plots will probably attract the scrutiny of developers, which means that buyers can look forward to new private residential developments in these areas. The sites have been released for sale, and will probably attract the scrutiny of developers due to their unique positions in the Greater Southern Waterfront and Bedok areas, respectively.

The government has released two new development sites at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road , both of which are part of the first half of this year's GLS programme.

These plots will probably attract the scrutiny of developers, which means that buyers can look forward to new private residential developments in these areas. The sites at Berlayar Drive and New Upper Changi Road have been released for sale, and will probably attract the scrutiny of developers due to their unique positions in the Greater Southern Waterfront and Bedok areas, respectively.

The Berlayar Drive site has a potential as the first in a new seafront enclave, while the New Upper Changi Road site is in a prime position to develop into a massive transport-centric project, with each site likely to produce very different types of developments. Given the surrounding areas, the Berlayar Drive site could be the first condo in a new low-rise waterfront area, while the New Upper Changi Road site could be developed into a mega-sized development of more than 1,000 units in a heartland hub.

This release is part of the government's broad plan to inject more housing supply into the market. Additionally, these sites, along with other recent GLS sites, have more unique locational attributes, with locations shaped around different lifestyle hubs and buyer pools, rather than several so-called generic mass-market development sites. The Berlayar Drive site is relatively small, producing only around 415 new homes, but it has a unique location, near Labrador Nature Reserve, Mount Faber and Sentosa.

The release has fried booster the appeal of the site among developers, with ERA Singapore CEO, Marcus Chu saying it is rare for new development sites in this area to hit the market





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GLS Programme Berlayar Drive New Upper Changi Road Greater Southern Waterfront Bedok Private Residential Developments Housing Supply Unique Locational Attributes Lifestyle Hubs Buyer Pools Government Land Sale Development Sites Housing Market

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