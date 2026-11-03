Police warn of WhatsApp scam using hijacked accounts to install malware on computers

Scammers are using hacked WhatsApp accounts of friends, colleagues and bosses to send fake work files that install malware on computers, Singapore police warned on Nov 2. No money has been lost yet, but victims risk stolen personal data.

Singapore police have warned of a WhatsApp scam in which hackers use hijacked accounts belonging to friends, colleagues and bosses to target computers. The warning was issued in a statement on Nov 2.

How WhatsApp Scam Files Work

No money has been reported lost to the scam yet, but victims risk having their personal information stolen. In this scam variant, victims receive seemingly legitimate or work-related file attachments from contacts whose WhatsApp accounts have already been hacked. The file names include Invoice 2026-09-15.iso, Statement of Account_54d3.zip and Salary Revision.rar. Recipients are told to open the files on a computer, typically under the pretext of reviewing work documents.

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They may also be asked to forward the files to finance managers. Those using WhatsApp Desktop or WhatsApp Web who fall for the ruse end up downloading malware directly onto their computers. Once the file is opened, the malicious software is installed in the background. It can record keystrokes, take screenshots and communicate with external hacker servers.

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This essentially gives fraudsters the ability to control the victims computers. These cyberattackers can then take over the victims WhatsApp accounts to distribute the same malware to other contacts. They may also ask for money under the guise of borrowing funds. Victims may discover the breach after noticing abnormal behaviour on their devices.

Scam Losses And Public Advice

They may also receive alerts from WhatsApp contacts who received suspicious messages from them, the police said. Scams remain the dominant crime type in Singapore, with 410.6 million dollars lost to these ruses in the first half of 2026 alone. Eight in 10 victims are still being manipulated into handing over funds to scammers. Seniors aged 65 and above suffer the highest losses on average across all age groups, police statistics show.

The public is urged by the police to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp and routinely disconnect unrecognised devices under Linked Devices. They should also install ScamShield and use banks Money Lock features. People should refrain from opening unexpected attachments, even from known contacts, without verifying the request via a phone call or separate channel first. Anyone with doubts or scam-related queries should call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline on 1799. For more information on scams, go to the police website.