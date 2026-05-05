Beyonce and Nicole Kidman Bring Daughters to Met Gala, Breaking Age Restriction

Met Gala co-chairs Beyonce and Nicole Kidman defied event rules by bringing their daughters, Blue Ivy and Sunday Rose, to the 2026 gala, sparking discussion about the event’s longstanding 18+ age restriction.

The 2026 Met Gala , a pinnacle of fashion and fundraising held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, witnessed a surprising deviation from its established rules this year.

Co-chairs Beyonce and Nicole Kidman, both iconic figures in the entertainment industry, brought their daughters along, defying the event’s longstanding 18+ age restriction. This unexpected move sparked considerable attention, as the gala has historically maintained a strict policy against attendees under the age of eighteen. The annual event, celebrated for its extravagant displays of haute couture and celebrity presence, is a significant fundraiser for the Costume Institute.

This year’s theme, ‘Costume Art,’ with a dress code of ‘Fashion is Art,’ provided a creative backdrop for the evening’s proceedings, but the presence of Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s 14-year-old daughter, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman’s 17-year-old daughter, undeniably became a focal point. Beyonce, accompanied by her husband Jay-Z, expressed her delight at sharing the experience with Blue Ivy, describing it as ‘surreal’ and praising her daughter’s beauty.

The singer herself made a striking statement in a crystal skeleton gown designed by Olivier Rousteing, complete with a sparkling crown and an ombre feather cape, adorned with exquisite Chopard jewellery, including a substantial 18-carat white gold necklace featuring a 6.41-carat diamond and an additional 140 carats of diamonds. Blue Ivy, equally stylish, opted for a white strapless Balenciaga gown with a voluminous skirt and train, complemented by an unzipped jacket, sunglasses, and silver stilettos, showcasing a sophisticated and mature aesthetic.

Nicole Kidman, known for her preference for neutral tones, broke from tradition by donning a vibrant red sequinned Chanel gown, explaining that the color symbolized ‘love, passionate love, vitality, for power—and motherhood. ’ Her daughter, Sunday Rose, made her Met Gala debut in a vivid lilac and pink dress adorned with textured flowers, choosing the ensemble to ‘symbolise something blooming. ’ The decision to bring their daughters to the gala raised eyebrows given the previously enforced age restriction.

The rule came to light in 2018 when Maddie Ziegler, then 15, revealed she was unable to attend due to her age. At the time, event organizers clarified that the restriction was not a one-time occurrence but a firm executive decision deeming the event unsuitable for individuals under 18. While speculation arose that the rule might have been linked to the theme of the 2018 gala, ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,’ organizers confirmed it was a general policy.

The 2026 Met Gala also featured Venus Williams and Anna Wintour as co-chairs, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez serving as honorary co-chairs and major donors, highlighting the event’s continued importance in the fashion and philanthropic worlds. The unexpected presence of the daughters of two prominent co-chairs added a new dimension to the event, prompting discussions about evolving traditions and the influence of celebrity families in the fashion industry.

The event itself was a dazzling display of creativity and artistry, perfectly aligning with the ‘Costume Art’ theme. Attendees interpreted the dress code in a variety of ways, showcasing innovative and thought-provoking ensembles. Beyond the fashion statements, the Met Gala serves as a crucial fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, supporting its exhibitions and preservation efforts.

The institute’s collection is one of the most comprehensive and influential in the world, and the gala plays a vital role in ensuring its continued growth and accessibility. The inclusion of Blue Ivy and Sunday Rose, while a departure from tradition, may signal a shift towards greater inclusivity and a recognition of the growing influence of younger generations in the fashion landscape.

It also underscores the close-knit relationships between these celebrity mothers and their daughters, and their desire to share significant moments together. The event’s success, both in terms of fundraising and cultural impact, solidifies its position as a cornerstone of the fashion calendar and a celebration of artistic expression. The buzz surrounding the attendance of the younger generation is likely to continue, potentially influencing future Met Gala events and their approach to age restrictions and guest lists.

The gala’s ability to generate conversation and inspire creativity remains its most enduring legacy





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