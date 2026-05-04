Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams to Co-Chair the 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala, themed 'Fashion Is Art,' will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. The event will celebrate the Costume Institute's spring exhibition and feature extensive livestream coverage.

The 2026 Met Gala is set to be a spectacular event, uniting the worlds of fashion and art under the theme 'Fashion Is Art,' directly mirroring the Costume Institute 's spring exhibition, 'Costume Art.

' This prestigious fundraiser, a cornerstone of New York City's social calendar, will be co-chaired by a dazzling quartet: music icon Beyoncé, acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman, tennis legend Venus Williams, and the ever-influential Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue. The gala promises an evening of breathtaking style and artistic expression as guests interpret the dress code, which encourages attendees to explore their personal connection to fashion as a tangible art form and to honor the rich history of the adorned human form in art.

The event will unfold on Monday evening, beginning with the arrival of attendees on the iconic Met stairs at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live coverage will commence at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time, accessible through the official Vogue Met Gala livestream and a multitude of other media platforms. The livestream experience will be hosted by a dynamic trio: Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne, ensuring a vibrant and engaging broadcast.

Adding to the red carpet excitement, Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s dedicated red carpet correspondent, providing insightful commentary and exclusive interviews. Beyond Vogue’s official stream, numerous media outlets will offer their own live coverage on YouTube, including AP, TODAY, and Reuters, expanding accessibility for fans worldwide. E! will also provide comprehensive live coverage of the red carpet, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time/3:00 p.m. Pacific Time, with streaming available on Peacock.

This extensive media presence underscores the Met Gala’s status as a global cultural phenomenon, attracting attention from fashion enthusiasts and general audiences alike. The selection of 'Fashion Is Art' as the theme is a deliberate move by the Costume Institute, aiming to provoke thought and inspire creativity among attendees and viewers. It invites a deeper consideration of fashion’s role not merely as adornment, but as a powerful medium of artistic expression, capable of conveying meaning, emotion, and cultural commentary.

The host committee, led by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, will play a crucial role in supporting the event and ensuring its success. This committee boasts an impressive roster of influential figures from various fields, including Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, Lisa, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Amy Sherald, Tschabalala Self, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Anna Weyant, Lauren Wasser, A’ja Wilson, Chase Sui Wonders, and Yseult.

Their collective expertise and influence will contribute to the gala’s overall atmosphere and impact. Anna Wintour, the undisputed authority on the Met Gala guest list since 1995, meticulously curates the attendee list, ensuring a blend of established icons and emerging talents. Attendance is strictly by invitation, with celebrities typically attending as guests of fashion brands, though limited individual tickets are sometimes available.

The Met Gala has a long history of attracting A-list celebrities, with past events graced by the presence of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Katy Perry, Doja Cat, and Zendaya, solidifying its reputation as the ultimate fashion spectacle





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Met Gala Beyoncé Nicole Kidman Venus Williams Anna Wintour Fashion Art Costume Institute Livestream Red Carpet

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