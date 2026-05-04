Beyoncé Returns as Met Gala Co-Chair for 'Fashion is Art' Extravaganza

Beyoncé is set to return to the Met Gala as a co-chair alongside Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams. The event, themed 'Fashion is Art,' will raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and feature a star-studded guest list.

The fashion world is abuzz with anticipation as the Met Gala 2026 approaches, marking a significant return for music icon Beyoncé after a decade-long absence.

New York City is preparing for fashion's most prestigious night, with hairdressers, makeup artists, and designers working tirelessly to create unforgettable looks for the approximately 450 A-list guests expected to attend. This year's gala, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, centers around the theme 'Fashion is Art,' inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new exhibition showcasing 400 outfits and objects spanning 5,000 years of sartorial history.

The theme invites attendees to explore the intricate relationship between fashion and art, celebrating the dressed body as a canvas for creative expression. The event serves as a crucial fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the museum's department dedicated to the study of fashion. Tables at the gala command a staggering price of over $350,000, with individual tickets costing around $75,000, reflecting the event's exclusivity and the immense publicity it generates for attending fashion houses.

While celebrities often receive invitations through these brands, securing a spot requires the personal approval of Anna Wintour, the Met Gala chair since 1995 and a powerful figure in the fashion industry. Her meticulous oversight ensures the guest list remains a curated collection of influential figures. The gala's impact extends beyond the red carpet, with the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition providing a vital source of funding that sustains the department's operations through January 2027.

Beyond the lavish displays of couture and celebrity sightings, the Met Gala has become a cultural moment, amplified by extensive media coverage across traditional and social media platforms. Vogue will provide live streaming coverage across its digital platforms, YouTube, and TikTok, while other news outlets, including the BBC, will offer their own live updates. This year's host committee includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Lisa from Blackpink, Elizabeth Debicki, and Lena Dunham, adding to the event's star power.

The timing of the gala is also strategically aligned with other cultural events, such as the recent release of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2,' a nod to Anna Wintour's influence and the film's affectionate portrayal of the fashion world. Ashley Graham, Cara Delevingne, and La La Anthony will host the coverage, with Emma Chamberlain returning as Vogue's red carpet correspondent, promising a comprehensive and engaging broadcast for viewers worldwide





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