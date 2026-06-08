Beyond the Numbers: Unpacking the Psychology of Money in Singapore

An exploration of how biology, upbringing, and social expectations shape financial behaviors, with insights on inherited insurance policies, childhood money habits, and rising financial anxiety among Singaporeans.

Financial behavior is rarely just about numbers. It is a complex interplay of biology, upbringing, social expectations, and even childhood experiences. In Singapore , these factors are increasingly under the microscope as residents grapple with money management challenges, from gender-based differences in investing to the anxiety that accompanies financial decision-making.

Experts suggest that understanding the roots of these behaviors can lead to healthier financial habits and better outcomes for individuals and families. One of the most prominent discussions revolves around how men and women approach money. Professor Carmen Shih from the Singapore University of Social Sciences explains that biological and social factors contribute to different risk appetites and saving styles.

For instance, men are often encouraged to take risks, while women may be socialized to be more cautious. These tendencies are reinforced by upbringing and societal norms.

However, Professor Shih emphasizes that these are not fixed traits; awareness and education can help individuals adjust their financial strategies to suit their personal goals rather than conforming to stereotypes. Another critical area is the handling of inherited insurance policies. Many people take over policies from their parents without fully understanding the terms or whether the coverage still meets their needs as adults.

Chan Wai Kit from Life Insurance Association Singapore advises that policyholders should evaluate whether to keep, upgrade, or surrender these plans based on current life circumstances, such as marriage, children, or health changes. He stresses that reading the fine print is essential, as common exclusions and conditions can significantly impact claims. Eddy Cheong from Havend echoes this, urging consumers to focus on key sections like coverage scope, exclusions, and claim procedures to avoid surprises.

Childhood experiences also play a massive role in shaping financial habits. Michelle Mah from The Curious Bonsai notes that overspending or excessive saving often stems from emotional triggers and patterns learned in early life.

For example, someone who grew up in a frugal household may struggle to spend on themselves, while another from a permissive environment might find it hard to budget. Recognizing these ingrained behaviors is the first step toward building a healthier relationship with money. She recommends reflecting on money memories and challenging automatic responses to spending. Financial anxiety is particularly high in Singapore, according to a survey by Revolut and YouGov.

Nearly a third of respondents frequently experience money-related stress, affecting Gen Zs, millennials, and even higher-income households. Ashley Thomas from Revolut attributes this to a combination of rising living costs, social comparison, and lack of financial literacy. He suggests small, manageable steps like setting aside a fixed amount for savings, using budgeting apps, and seeking professional advice to regain a sense of control. Ultimately, financial well-being requires more than just technical knowledge.

It demands introspection into the psychological and social forces that drive our decisions. By addressing these underlying factors, Singaporeans can navigate their financial journeys with greater confidence and resilience





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Financial Behavior Insurance Policies Childhood Money Habits Financial Anxiety Singapore

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