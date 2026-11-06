BH-Maybank 2026 Awards Honor Farhanna Farid, Nabill Shukry Johary, and New Perkasa Winners

The 28th BH-Maybank awards recognized powerlifter Farhanna Farid and entrepreneur Nabill Shukry Johary, while launching the Perkasa award for Siti Nurhumaira Azman and Elizabeth Neo on November 6 in Singapore.

The 28th annual Berita Harian and Maybank awards ceremony took place on November 6 in Singapore, honoring exceptional individuals who have demonstrated resilience and excellence in their respective fields. Education Minister Desmond Lee served as the guest of honor, presenting the prestigious titles to athletes and entrepreneurs who have overcome significant personal and professional challenges.

Powerlifter Farhanna Farid Wins Achiever Title

National powerlifter Farhanna Farid, 33, received the Berita Harian Achiever of the Year 2026 award for her fourteen world records and her dedication to elevating women in sports. Farhanna, a former pharmacist, stated that her proudest moments involve helping her athletes and clients break their personal bests rather than her own athletic accomplishments. She currently serves on the executive committee of Powerlifting Singapore, where she leads marketing and sponsorship efforts to alleviate financial strains for athletes.

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Her recent sporting successes include placing fifth overall in the World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships held in June. She competed against top-tier athletes from New Zealand, the Netherlands, Canada, and the United States during this international event. Farhanna noted that her achievements have inspired other women to join the sport, citing a teammate who started powerlifting after reading an interview Farhanna gave to Cleo magazine.

Farhanna expressed hope that her recognition would encourage others to challenge themselves and embrace their true potential. She emphasized that finding the courage to believe in oneself can give others the strength to do the same. Her award highlights the growing influence of female athletes in Singapore and the importance of mentorship in sports.

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Entrepreneur Nabill Shukry Johary Secures Young Achiever Award

Entrepreneur Nabill Shukry Johary was named the Berita Harian Young Achiever of the 2026 winner for his resilience in building a thriving business despite facing severe financial hardship. In July 2021, Nabill and his father launched Cheekies, a company selling marinated, preservative-free meat, using only $1,000 in personal savings. The business has since grown to produce up to 500 kilograms of pre-marinated meats weekly.

Nabill's journey has been marked by significant family challenges. His family, residing in a one-room public rental flat in Tampines, faced financial instability after his parents shut down their interior design company in 2004 when a business partner absconded with funds. His mother ceased work in 2003 due to psoriatic arthritis, and his father worked as a private-hire driver during the difficult pandemic period.

Despite these obstacles, Nabill persevered through business hurdles, including the Malaysian chicken export ban in 2022. Cheekies is now planning to expand its operations into Malaysia in 2027. Nabill, who pledged $10,000 in September to establish a bursary at Republic Polytechnic for struggling students, shared that his mother would be proud of this milestone after five years of operating without prior awards.

New BH-Maybank Perkasa Award Launches with Dual Winners

Berita Harian and Maybank introduced a new category, the BH-Maybank Perkasa award, designed to recognize Singaporeans of any race who have overcome socio-economic challenges to achieve success. The inaugural winners of this new category are Siti Nurhumaira Azman and Elizabeth Neo, each receiving a trophy and $3,000. The award was opened to all races to celebrate the newspaper's upcoming 70th anniversary next year.

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Elizabeth Neo, 37, is a social work associate at the Fellowship of Men Singapore, where she works to build safer families and strengthen community bonds. She draws upon her decade-long struggle with addiction and incarceration to provide emotional support and empathy to those in need. Her work focuses on creating safer environments for families facing crisis.

Siti Nurhumaira Azman, 26, grew up in a one-room rental flat in Ang Mo Kio with seven siblings, her mother, and grandparents. She reached a low point in April of this year when her eight-month-old son died, yet she continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. Berita Harian editor Nazry Mokhtar explained that the new award reflects the community's readiness to stand together and celebrate everyday resilience across all racial groups.