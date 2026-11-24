Berita Harian and Singa Legends hosted a two-day football camp for 140 children on Nov 24 and 25, with proceeds going to the BH-AMP Scholarship Fund.

Berita Harian (BH) and Singa Legends hosted 140 children at the two-day BH- Singa Legends Football Camp at Our Tampines Hub in Singapore, which ends on Nov 25. Former Singapore national players taught football skills to children aged seven to 13 during the camp, which BH said marks its 70th anniversary outreach.

BH said the proceeds will help the BH-AMP Scholarship Fund, which supports low-income students. Former players urged the children to value discipline, sacrifice and education, while parents said the camp gave their children rare access to top local football role models.

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Two-Day Camp Gives Children Hands-On Football Training

The BH-Singa Legends Football Camp offered children aged seven to 13 first-hand football instruction from a line-up of Singapore legends. The two-day programme was held at Our Tampines Hub, where the weather was scorching hot on the morning of Nov 24.

Former national players Fandi Ahmad, Abbas Saad, Samad Allapitchay, Abdullah Noor, Noor Ali, Nazri Nasir, Rafi Ali and Baihakki Khaizan shared their experiences and guided participants throughout the camp. On the first day, coach and former player Othman Abdullah gave instructions to the young players during training.

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Among the participants was 11-year-old Absyar Hendra Irwan Kurniawan, who wore a slightly oversized red jersey and glasses. He dribbled the ball before firing a powerful shot towards goal, and his enthusiasm stayed strong despite the heat.

Legends Urge Parents to Prioritise Education

Former players told parents and children that discipline, sacrifice and education matter as much as football talent. The message was delivered during a forum held on the first day of the camp.

The forum was conducted by BH journalist Khairul Akmal Ali, with Farehan Hussein of Singa Legends as moderator. The panellists were Fandi Ahmad, Abbas Saad, Samad Allapitchay and Nazri Nasir, who recalled Singapore's experiences and glory days in the Malaysia Cup competition during the 1980s and 1990s.

The panellists also gave advice to parents on how to nurture future talent, stressing that children need an interest in football alongside a strong commitment to schooling. On the second day, the forum will be led by Nurhafizah Abu Sujad, the head of physiotherapy of the national team.

Fandi Ahmad said organising clinics like this one is very important for honing young talent. He advised parents and participants to always prioritise education for a secure future, and said he had noticed five to six players during the training station who showed great skills and high determination.

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Camp Proceeds Fund BH-AMP Scholarship Places

Proceeds from the camp will be channelled to the BH-AMP Scholarship Fund, which helps students from low-income families majoring in media, communications and Malay studies. BH editor Nazry Mokhtar said celebrating seven decades gave the newspaper a golden opportunity to contribute back to society while nurturing a talented generation of successors.

Speaking at the launch of the camp, Nazry Mokhtar said the event carried its own meaning because the money would support students in need. He added that while the camp polished young talent on the football field, it also served the wider community.

The camp was attended by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Education David Neo, SPH Media managing director Kuek Yu Chuang, AMP Singapore executive director Mohksin Rashid and Singa Legends chairman Farehan Hussein. In addition, 45 places were reserved for needy children, including those from Jamiyah, Pertapis, Darul Ihsan and the North East Community Development Council.

Farehan Hussein said BH and Singa Legends share the same mission of contributing back to society. The collaboration followed the success of the first Singa Legends camp last September at Sembawang Primary School, which attracted 70 participants in just three hours.

Speaking to parents and children at Our Tampines Hub, Farehan Hussein said: 'Your children all have dreams. You all have dreams too. Therefore, it is very important that we open up space and opportunities through sports for all of you.' The collaboration is part of BH's wider community outreach in conjunction with the BH70 celebration, themed Our Story, on July 1, 2027.