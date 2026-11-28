Violent clashes in Biarritz leave a dozen injured as protesters confront police and Le Canon Francais members at a controversial far-right affiliated banquet on November 28.

Violent confrontations erupted in Biarritz, France, on November 28, resulting in injuries to at least twelve individuals during a demonstration targeting a controversial banquet organized by Le Canon Francais. The incident involved a tense standoff between antifascist demonstrators, riot police, and event attendees, marking a significant flashpoint in the country's ongoing political polarization.

Clashes Injure Dozen During Demonstration

Riot police deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of approximately 2,000 protesters who had gathered to prevent the 1,500 invited guests from entering the venue. The confrontation escalated quickly, with some demonstrators firing fireworks at law enforcement officers while others threw excrement and urine at families with strollers, according to eyewitness accounts.

Also read Delhi Police Bust Major International Cyber Fraud Ring, Rescue 164 Foreign Nationals

The violence left seven police officers and five event attendees requiring medical attention, with one officer hospitalized after being struck by a makeshift wooden weapon wielded by an unidentified attacker. Prosecutor Mariel Garrigos confirmed that the injured officer would be off work for ten days and accused black bloc elements of deliberately sowing chaos to harm the police force.

Le Canon Francais Promotes Traditional Values

Le Canon Francais is an organization led by Pierre-Edouard Sterin, a self-described Catholic conservative who advocates for an alliance between the right and the far right in French politics. Sterin has pledged to spend 150 million Euros over a decade to shape public debate and support political candidates aligned with his ultranationalist vision.

Advertisement

Co-founder Geraud de la Tour appeared on BFMTV to deny that the banquets convey any political message, criticizing the protests as unnecessarily violent. He emphasized that the event features beret-wearing attendees singing the Marseillaise and consuming traditional French country fare, arguing that the accusations of promoting Nazi salutes are exaggerated and misrepresent the gathering's cultural nature.

Protesters Condemn Far-Right Ideology

Organizers of the demonstration accused Le Canon Francais of attempting to promote far-right values and French ultranationalism through their gatherings, citing previous editions where investigations were opened into alleged Nazi salutes. Beatrice Larzabal, a social work trainer and protester, stated that she stands for humanist and republican values, expressing dismay at both the event's ideological goals and the police response.

The protest reflected broader anxieties in France, where the far right is predicted to potentially win power in the 2027 presidential elections. Larzabal described herself as disheartened by the police's use of batons and tear gas against civilians, framing the clash as a defense of democratic principles against perceived extremist encroachment.

Political Figures React to Violence

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, viewed as the likely successor to President Emmanuel Macron, condemned the incident as grave violence perpetrated by the far left, using the event to highlight tensions between her movement and antifascist groups. Her reaction underscored the deepening political divide and the contentious role Le Canon Francais plays in national discourse.

Advertisement

Biarritz Mayor Serge Blanco, a former rugby legend, denounced the clashes as unacceptable and contrary to the values of the Basque region, which he described as a land of hospitality and freedom. The incident has reignited debates over public order, political expression, and the limits of acceptable discourse in contemporary French society.