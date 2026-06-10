Bill Gates denies allegations of Epstein blackmail, says he 'never victimised anyone'

Billionaire Bill Gates has appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview about Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. Gates has denied allegations of Epstein blackmail and said he 'never victimised anyone'.

Billionaire Bill Gates told US lawmakers he 'never victimised anyone' and said his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein were for philanthropic discussions that he later ended.

Gates appeared before the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview about the disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. Gates said he was introduced to Epstein in 2011 by people he trusted in his professional and philanthropic work, and accepted the introduction because Epstein claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health projects.

Gates said he had increasingly extensive conversations and meetings about charitable giving with Epstein from 2011 to 2014, but no vehicle for donations was created, no money was raised, and their interactions ended in December 2014. The Epstein files include a 2013 draft email in which the financier appeared to suggest he had helped Gates manage the fallout from extramarital affairs, including by seeking antibiotics after a sexually transmitted infection.

Gates has called the email fake and denied the allegations, but he acknowledged Wednesday that Epstein had learned sensitive information about his personal life, including the fact that he had been unfaithful in his marriage. Gates accused Epstein of trying to use information about his infidelities 'in addition to many lies that he layered on top' to pressure him to re-engage.

The House Oversight Committee has been examining how the government handled the Epstein case and what it has released from its files. Republican congressman Tim Burchett suggested Gates appeared 'well-coached' and had revealed little, providing no new names to officials investigating Epstein's associates. But Robert Garcia, the committee's top Democrat, said Gates had 'provided us with information about other folks that were in Mr Epstein’s orbit.





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Jeffrey Epstein House Oversight Committee Bill Gates Philanthropy Sex Trafficking Charges Extramarital Affairs Antibiotics Lies Blackmail Reputable And Powerful People Global Health Projects

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