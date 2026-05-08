Billie Eilish Opens Up About the Challenges of Living with Tourette's Syndrome

Billie Eilish discusses her daily experiences with Tourette's syndrome, including the frustration of suppressing tics and the misconceptions people have about her condition.

Billie Eilish recently opened up about her daily struggles with Tourette's syndrome during an episode of a podcast on May 5. The Grammy-winning artist shared her experiences with the neurological disorder , which causes involuntary movements or sounds known as tics.

Eilish explained that while she has grown comfortable with her condition, it can be frustrating when others misunderstand or misinterpret her tics. She described how she manages her vocal tics, which are usually small noises that she can keep relatively quiet.

However, she admitted that certain words sometimes become tics, making interviews particularly challenging. I'm doing everything in my power to suppress all of my tics, constantly, she said. And as soon as I leave the room, I have to let them all out. Eilish also addressed common misconceptions about Tourette's, noting that people often assume her tics are bothersome when they are actually a normal part of her life.

She explained that her tics are not always visible, as she often suppresses them in public, especially during interviews. I'm doing everything I can to suppress every single tic that's visible, from the top of my head to about right here, she said, gesturing to her rib cage. And that's, like, how we as people with Tourette's pretty much spend our days.

Eilish emphasized that not everyone with Tourette's has the ability to suppress their tics, and the lack of understanding from others can be frustrating. She also mentioned that her tics often go unnoticed because they manifest in her knees, elbows, and hands. Despite the challenges, Eilish continues to raise awareness about Tourette's syndrome, hoping to educate the public and reduce stigma





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