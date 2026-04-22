Billionaire Justin Sun Sues Trump-Linked Crypto Firm World Liberty Financial

Tron founder Justin Sun alleges World Liberty Financial froze his tokens and threatened to destroy them, sparking a legal battle with the Trump-family connected crypto company.

Billionaire Justin Sun , the founder of the Tron cryptocurrency, has launched a lawsuit against World Liberty Financial (WLF), a crypto firm with strong ties to the Trump family.

The lawsuit alleges that WLF secretly implemented measures to prevent Sun from selling his tokens after they became tradeable in September 2025, and further accuses the company of threatening to permanently delete – or ‘burn’ – his substantial holdings, even while they remained within his digital wallet. Sun initially invested $45 million in WLFI tokens, acquiring approximately 3 billion, and was subsequently awarded an additional 1 billion tokens for serving as an advisor to the company.

This portfolio of 4 billion WLFI tokens is currently valued at around $320 million, based on recent pricing data. The dispute escalated publicly when Sun claimed WLF had frozen his token holdings in September. He then voiced his concerns on the social media platform X, alleging that WLF wields ‘unilateral power’ to ‘freeze, restrict, and effectively confiscate the property rights’ of token holders without justification or recourse.

WLF responded to these allegations on X, asserting they possess the necessary contracts, evidence, and truth to support their actions, and expressing their readiness to defend themselves in court. Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, and son of US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, dismissed Sun’s claims as ‘entirely meritless’ and stated the company anticipates a swift dismissal of the case.

Witkoff further accused Sun of misconduct, suggesting that WLF was compelled to take protective measures for itself and its users. In a somewhat dismissive post on X, Witkoff compared the lawsuit to the controversial purchase of a banana duct-taped to a wall for $6 million, seemingly downplaying its significance. He also clarified that Sun has never held an operational role within World Liberty Financial.

World Liberty Financial has emerged as one of several highly profitable crypto ventures co-founded or controlled by members of the Trump family, reportedly generating over $1 billion in revenue. However, the company is facing increasing scrutiny from its investors, who have voiced concerns regarding a perceived lack of transparency, a centralized governance structure, and a failure to address community complaints, as reported by Reuters earlier this month.

The structure of the WLFI tokens purchased by Sun in 2024 differs from traditional company shares; they do not confer ownership in the company or entitle holders to dividends, although they do grant a limited degree of influence over the company’s governance. Furthermore, company representatives allegedly ‘repeatedly contacted and pressured’ Sun to invest additional capital between April and July 2025, including a request to commit to a $200 million investment in a separate venture.

Sun claims his requests to unfreeze his tokens and restore his rights as a token holder were consistently denied. A recent proposal by the company seeks to restrict early investors holding a combined 17 billion tokens from fully trading their holdings until 2030, a year after the current presidential term concludes. This development coincides with a series of crypto-friendly policies implemented by the Trump administration since its return to the White House in January 2025.

It is also worth noting that in March, the Securities and Exchange Commission settled a 2023 lawsuit against Sun for $10 million, alleging fraud, the sale of unregistered crypto securities, and concealment of payments made to celebrities for promotional purposes. Sun did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement





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