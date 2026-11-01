Billy Sharp Signs With AFC Rushden Diamonds After Retiring

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp reverses retirement decision to sign with AFC Rushden & Diamonds in non-league football.

Former Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has officially reversed his decision to retire from professional football by signing with eighth-tier AFC Rushden & Diamonds. The club announced this surprising development on Sunday, confirming that the 40-year-old striker will continue his playing career in non-league football. Sharp had previously announced in October that he was stepping away from the professional game after an extensive 22-year career.

Sharp Returns To Rushden Roots

This move marks a significant return to the area where Sharp's prolific career first gained substantial momentum. The first of his 299 professional goals came during a loan spell with the original Rushden & Diamonds in 2005. The original club went into liquidation in 2011 after facing severe financial problems. It was subsequently succeeded by the phoenix club AFC Rushden & Diamonds, which was formed by passionate supporters.

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Professional Career And Achievements

Sharp enjoyed his greatest success at Sheffield United, where he helped the side to win three promotions. This impressive run included two promotions to the Premier League, cementing his status as a key figure in the club's history. His ability to score goals and provide leadership was instrumental in these achievements throughout his time with the Blades.

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Next Steps In Non-League Football

Sharp is expected to feature in Diamonds' FA Cup first-round tie at Burton Albion next Saturday. This upcoming match represents his immediate challenge as he integrates back into competitive football at the non-league level. The transition from top-tier professional football to the eighth tier highlights his enduring passion for the game.

End Of An Era For Sheffield United

The decision to reverse retirement comes as a surprise to many fans and pundits who had accepted his exit from professional football. His journey from a young loanee in Rushden to a Sheffield United legend and finally back to the non-league game is unique. It serves as a testament to his long-standing commitment to football across all levels of the English game.