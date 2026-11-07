Binance CFO Kaiser Ng Steps Down Following Record 6.3 Billion Dollar Crypto Hack

Binance CFO Kaiser Ng departs after five years as Justin Yek takes over. The leadership change follows a massive October hack where hackers stole cryptocurrency worth 6.3 billion dollars in a sophisticated attack.

Binance CFO Kaiser Ng is stepping down from his leadership role at Binance after more than five years with the organization. He is leaving the company to pursue a new venture that he describes as distinct from his current responsibilities in financial management.

Justin Yek, who previously served as vice-president of finance at Airwallex, is stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer. This executive transition is taking place against the backdrop of a massive security breach that has drawn intense scrutiny from regulators and customers alike.

Also read Hackers paid US$15 to drain US$2.5b from Binance in one hit

The October 29 Cybersecurity Breach

The leadership shakeup follows a devastating security incident on October 29, when hackers stole cryptocurrency worth US$6.3 billion. Binance stated that the breach was a highly sophisticated operation that began months before the final theft occurred.

The exchange revealed that the attack started with the compromise of several employees' computers. Hackers used malware hidden in software downloads and fake job recruitment efforts targeting engineers to gain initial access to the internal network. This initial foothold allowed the attackers to operate quietly for an extended period before executing the main theft.

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Binance confirmed that the total value of the stolen assets is approximately US$6.3 billion, which converts to roughly S$8 billion. The exchange has pledged to fully reimburse all affected customers for their losses, ensuring that user funds remain protected despite the scale of the external attack.

Leadership Transition and Executive Details

Kaiser Ng has served as the Chief Financial Officer at Binance since January 2022. According to his LinkedIn profile, he previously worked at rival crypto exchange Kraken before joining Binance to oversee its financial operations and strategic growth.

Binance Co-Chief Executive Officer Yi He announced Ng's departure in a statement on November 7. She noted that the transition plan was implemented over the last half year, allowing for a structured and orderly handover of duties to Justin Yek.

Justin Yek brings significant experience to the role, having spent his career as a finance executive in the fintech sector. His appointment at Airwallex as vice-president of finance positioned him to handle complex financial landscapes, a skill set now critical for Binance during its recovery phase.

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International Investigation and Future Outlook

The FBI has blamed a North Korean group for the sophisticated attack, linking the hack to state-sponsored cyber activities. This attribution adds a layer of geopolitical complexity to the incident, as it highlights the ongoing threat of state-backed actors targeting financial infrastructure.

As Binance adjusts to its new CFO, the exchange faces the dual challenge of rebuilding trust and securing its systems against future threats. The full reimbursement policy aims to mitigate customer backlash, but the incident has sparked broader discussions about security protocols in the cryptocurrency industry.

The departure of Kaiser Ng marks the end of an era for the finance department at the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. With Justin Yek at the helm, Binance must now focus on stabilizing its financial operations while cooperating with international law enforcement agencies on the ongoing investigation.