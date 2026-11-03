Binance Customers Withdraw 4.72 Billion After 6.3 Billion Hack

Binance customers withdrew a net US$4.72 billion after hackers stole about US$6.3 billion from the exchange. The FBI blamed North Korea, and Binance said it will repay customers in full.

Binance customers have withdrawn a net US$4.72 billion since the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange reopened after hackers stole around US$6.3 billion of crypto. The FBI said North Korea carried out the attack, which could be the largest-ever financial heist.

Binance customer withdrawals hold up after hack

The exchange froze withdrawals for more than two days after the hack, then began allowing customers to withdraw again on the morning of Nov 1. Binance started allowing US dollar cash withdrawals again on Nov 2. Binance said the net outflows amounted to around 3% of the assets on its platform. Analysts said that relatively modest figure suggested customer confidence had largely held up.

Also read Binance Replenishes 90 Percent of Record 6.3 Billion Dollar Hack Loss Using Company Funds and SAFU

Most withdrawals were in the form of Tether's USDT stablecoin, Binance added. The outflow compares with about US$7 billion withdrawn from Circle's USDC stablecoin over a week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Binance itself processed net outflows of about US$6 billion over 72 hours in 2022 after the collapse of FTX. Binance said in a statement on X that it will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds, not its users.

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The company said it was covering the losses with company funds and had already raised US$6 billion from its corporate treasury, an insurance fund and reserves set aside for security breaches. Tim Sun, a senior researcher at Hong Kong-based digital asset financial service company HashKey Group, said the fallout appeared limited so far. He said it has not yet triggered widespread panic or a massive, concentrated withdrawal.

Binance covers losses using corporate treasury funds

Binance, which says it has more than 335 million users worldwide and average daily trading volumes of US$95 billion across digital assets and derivatives, also reported US$2.7 billion in customer inflows since Nov 1. It said withdrawal volumes were stabilising after an initial spike. Data from analytics provider DeFiLlama showed several crypto exchanges received notable inflows since Binance opened withdrawals.

OKX recorded US$284.87 million in inflows in the last 24 hours, followed by Gate with US$93.22 million and Bybit with US$29.25 million. Representatives for OKX, Gate and Bybit did not respond to requests for comment. Some traders told Reuters they were keeping their accounts on Binance. Ryan Tan, a Binance user, said he was in no hurry to withdraw his funds because he had kept his account fairly light since the collapse of FTX four years ago.

The 39-year-old said that after the FTX collapse, he decided to hold everything in his own wallet instead of leaving funds on exchanges. The FBI attributed the attack to a state-sponsored group called TraderTraitor, which is linked to the North Korean government. Researchers describe the group as highly sophisticated and say its activities help fund the country's weapons programmes. The attack marks a step-up in North Korea's crypto thefts.

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North Korean hackers stolen billions in 2026

Blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs said North Korea-linked hackers have stolen US$7.4 billion so far in 2026. Elliptic described the laundering process as highly complex and clearly automated. About half of the stolen funds were held in stablecoins and have been frozen by issuers including Circle, which said on Nov 2 it had frozen more than US$1.1 billion in USDC.

According to Elliptic, the hackers still control around US$3.28 billion, mostly in bitcoin and ether, and only a negligible amount has been cashed out into fiat currency. After hitting a six-week low on Oct 30, bitcoin prices recovered through the weekend to trade above US$77,000 on Nov 2, while ether rebounded from a two-month low. Stablecoin market capitalisations have fallen since Oct 30, suggesting some investors shifted funds into cash or traditional assets.

Bitcoin prices recover after initial market volatility

Spot bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of US$643 million on Oct 30, the largest daily withdrawal in October. More than US$1.3 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, according to Ari Redbord, global head of policy at TRM Labs. He said a hack at a crypto exchange is bank robbery at the speed of the internet, which creates an unstable risk profile for anyone responsible for other people's capital. Analysts said the attack's scale could curb institutional appetite for cryptocurrencies.

Jonathan Benton, founder and chief executive at crypto asset recovery firm iSanctuary, said blockchain technology exists to trace stolen funds, but the challenge is turning that intelligence into rapid, coordinated action before those assets disappear. Benton, former head of the international corruption unit of the UK's National Crime Agency, said the future of crypto won't be decided by how much money enters the market, but by how safe that money is once it is there.