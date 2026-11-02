Binance reports $3.64 billion net outflows after $6.3 billion hack, resumes withdrawals

Binance said customers withdrew a net $3.64 billion after a $6.3 billion theft linked to North Korea. The exchange has covered 95% of stolen assets and resumed phased withdrawals.

Binance customers pulled a net US$3.64 billion, or 2.1 percent of its assets, as the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange resumed service after a security breach linked to North Korea saw US$6.3 billion stolen last week.

The exchange said withdrawals were stabilising after an initial spike and deposit volumes had remained substantial. Analysts believe the heist may be the world's biggest financial robbery ever. Binance said on Sunday it had covered US$6 billion of stolen cryptocurrencies by using its own money to buy replacement tokens. The remaining 5 percent of stolen tokens consist of less liquid assets and may take longer to source.

Also read FBI Attributes $6.3 Billion Binance Crypto Hack to North Korea's TraderTraitor

After hitting a six-week low on Friday, bitcoin prices recovered slightly through the weekend to trade above US$78,000 on Monday. Ether hit a two-month low on Friday and also recovered a little to US$2,287. Binance, which allows users to buy, sell and trade digital assets, has 335 million registered users globally. It said on Sunday it had US$171 billion in total assets under management as of Oct 28.

Binance Resumes Withdrawals After Hack

The exchange had frozen withdrawals in the immediate aftermath of the Oct 29 hack to investigate and stabilise the situation. It pledged to reimburse all customers in full. The first phase of resumed withdrawals covered 15 tokens including bitcoin, ether, dogecoin and those involving some USDC and USDT stablecoins. Withdrawals on 15 blockchain networks including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, XRP and Base followed.

We are taking a phased approach by prioritizing tokens based on the past week data of user demand, Binance said in an earlier article posted on X. It added, Rest assured that market conditions are stable. Binance said the net outflows reflected what clients had withdrawn and deposited after the event. Crypto analytics platform DefiLlama said on its dashboard that outflows were higher, at US$5.81 billion, up from the US$4.36 billion it showed earlier.

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Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the updated figures. A spokesperson for Binance said of the initial DefiLlama data: This figure does not contain the flows we have deposited to our own new hot wallet, so they are not accurate. Our last update on X is closest to accurate.

Not all of the withdrawals have been from customers because some transfers are between Binance wallets, co-chief executive Yi He said on X. Binance has so far replaced about 95 percent of the stolen cryptocurrency using its corporate treasury, as well as emergency and insurance funds. The tokens drained in the attack were a mix of the largest cryptocurrencies across 10 blockchains, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Our commitment remains unchanged: Binance will bear the financial impact of the stolen funds, the company said. These losses will not be passed on to users. Withdrawal levels are an early test of whether customers still trust Binance with their money after the attack. The company had US$171 billion in assets under management as at Oct 28, according to its Nov 1 post on X. The next-biggest exchange, OKX, has about US$29 billion.

We won't pull money off, said Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research. Binance is the platform with most liquidity. If you want to trade or hedge in crypto, you will have to be on Binance. I do expect withdrawals, but I also see many will come back as liquidity recovers.

Still, the severity of the hack and its apparent cause, an employee's compromised laptop, rattled confidence in Binance's existing cybersecurity protocols and sent shockwaves across the sector earlier this week. US government entities including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US Secret Service have been investigating the attack, which the FBI and blockchain-analytics firms blamed on North Korea.

North Korea Suspected In The Hack

Law enforcement observed members of the unit converting stolen assets into the cryptocurrency ether, the FBI said in a statement, adding that it expected further laundering of the assets through the use of related technology. Analysts had also pointed to North Korea's involvement. The bulk of the theft unfolded in around 20 minutes beginning late on Thursday and bore similarities to previous large attacks blamed on North Korea, according to US blockchain analysis firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis.

US President Donald Trump, however, later on Saturday said it remained unclear whether North Korea was involved. We don't know if it's North Korea - but if it is, we'll talk to North Korea about it, Trump told reporters in comments posted by a White House account on X. Pyongyang has for years denied using state-linked cyber units for espionage, financial theft and revenue generation. Its mission in Geneva and embassy in China did not respond to requests for comment.

The market fallout appears relatively contained so far. The value of most major cryptocurrencies changed less than 1 percent on Nov 1. Bitcoin, which accounts for about 60 percent of the sector's market value, was trading around US$78,000, roughly 5 percent below where it was before the theft. On some level, this shows how much the industry has matured, said Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner at venture fund Dragonfly.

We saw extraordinarily quick responses. Stablecoin market capitalisations tend to fall when money is leaving cryptocurrencies and they have dropped since Friday. The combined capitalisation of the two largest stablecoins, USDT and USDC, has dropped by about US$1.2 billion since Friday, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

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Spot bitcoin ETFs shed US$643 million on Friday, the largest daily outflow of October, and more than US$1.3 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, said Ari Redbord, global head of policy at US blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs. I get why, for conservative institutional investors, this is unsettling, Redbord said. A hack at a financial institution means stolen usernames and passwords.

A hack at a crypto exchange is bank robbery at the speed of the internet, which creates an unstable risk profile for anyone responsible for other people's capital. Many experts were complimentary of Binance's response to the incident, including the speed with which it reacted, the frequent updates it posted publicly to reassure customers and the idea that the platform is using its own profits for reimbursement.

It is also difficult to stop doing business with an exchange of Binance's size and scope. The next-biggest attack on Bybit in 2025 was just a fraction of the latest heist. The Binance theft adds to a string of recent crypto thefts. Attackers stole US$2.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency across nearly 150 incidents last year, according to researchers at TRM Labs.

AI Tools Heighten Security Concerns

A spate of attacks in 2026 on crypto firms and the broader financial industry has heightened concerns that artificial intelligence is making hackers more effective, whatever venue they target. Some security experts believe North Korean hackers have incorporated AI tools into their arsenal, helping especially with reconnaissance and social engineering. The heists have exposed serious security flaws in an industry that is pushing into mainstream finance. Hundreds of millions of dollars were drained from Bitget in September.

Hackers also stole more than US$100 million in Bitcoin from wallets secured by Coinkite devices, while tampering involving Ledger devices led to millions of dollars in losses. Other recent cyberattacks have hit prediction market Polymarket, South Korean financial firms Mirae Asset Global Investments and Daishin Securities, as well as Japanese currency trading platform GMO Internet Group.

Quantitative firm SQS Trading had about a quarter of its trading capital on Binance, and planned to cut that by roughly a third, founder Eli Williams said in an interview. That change will not flatten its positions or reduce usage of the exchange as a venue for hedging, he said. It's hard to forecast what the net impact will be at this point, Williams said, but we will be monitoring capital outflows and volume impact relative to other major venues.

Others are holding off on changes altogether, however. Justin d'Anethan, head of research at private markets advisory firm Arctic Digital, said he is not fazed by the latest hack. When something seems fishy, it's good to act fast, but when something catastrophic happens, it's better to hold off doing anything, he said. I haven't and wouldn't move away from Binance.

Jay Koh, vice president at the Asia Web3 AI Association, said he had not withdrawn any of his holdings from Binance, as most of his funds were held in a cold wallet, which was not impacted by the hack. I would not necessarily withdraw everything from Binance ...

However, I do think it is prudent to review exposure, diversify custody arrangements and avoid keeping more assets on any single platform than necessary.