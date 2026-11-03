Binance Hackers Lose US$119 Million as Traders Profit from Price Gaps

North Korean hackers behind the US$6.3 billion Binance theft lost about US$119 million through poor execution while alert traders and bots profited from sharp price dislocations. Binance later restored withdrawals and froze about US$3 billion in affected assets.

North Korean hackers who stole US$6.3 billion from Binance lost about US$119 million through poor execution as they rushed to move funds before stablecoins were frozen, according to blockchain data firm Bitquery.

The chaos created sharp price gaps in Ether, TRX and other tokens, letting fast traders and bots make large profits. Binance later restored withdrawals in phases and said it had frozen about US$3 billion in affected assets. The attackers gained control of Binance funds on Oct 29 and focused on dumping the stablecoin portion of the haul, knowing issuers would soon freeze those stolen tokens.

Also read North Korea's TraderTraitor Blamed for Record $6 Billion Binance Crypto Theft

Hackers Dump Stablecoins Rapidly

Within roughly half an hour, they began aggressively swapping stablecoins such as USDT into cryptocurrencies like Ether, which cannot be frozen. They bought tokens wherever they could, pushing prices higher. Tether and Circle froze roughly US$1.8 billion worth of their stablecoins about 40 minutes after the main Ethereum leg of the hack began, according to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. Binance stopped withdrawals while it investigated the breach.

That disrupted the normal flow of money between trading venues and allowed price gaps that usually disappear in seconds to remain open far longer. Luca Parlamento, founder and chief investment officer of D2 Finance, said his firm spent the night on the other side of the thief's trades. He said the attackers paid an average of about US$2,657 for Ether through decentralised exchanges such as Uniswap, well above the roughly US$2,300 price on Hyperliquid, a crypto derivatives platform.

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The gap was ours to close, Parlamento said. For traders with funds already sitting on such venues, the basic trade was straightforward: sell Ether where the hackers' frantic buying had pushed the price unusually high and buy it where the price remained lower. One trader, Kapila, noticed on the night of Nov 29 that Ether had skyrocketed on decentralised exchanges, reaching over US$3,000 in some cases.

He borrowed large amounts of Ether on Aave, deposited stablecoins in return, and sold his Ether where its price was highest. Crypto's lack of persistent volatility in recent years means this kind of window is increasingly uncommon, Kapila said. The last such event was when prices collapsed in October 2025. Crypto's been a little bit dead this year.

Traders Exploit Price Gaps

Anytime there's big dislocation, there's big opportunities, he said. I've been around since 2021 where this was almost a weekly occurrence. But nowadays it's relatively rare. The scale of the price gap showed how much crypto's typical market structure had been weakened.

Achieving a fair price usually depends on traders being able to move coins quickly from one venue to another. Binance's suspension of withdrawals also did not help, with locked funds preventing more traders from cashing in on the opportunity. The dislocations spread quickly to other tokens. One of the largest appeared on Tron.

James Aitchison, chief investment officer at Caerus Global Management, said the attackers swapped about US$234 million of USDT for 638 million TRX, Tron's native token, in 16 trades. The average purchase price on a small venue called SunSwap was about 36.7 US cents, compared with a wider market price near 33 US cents.

The buying briefly pushed the main trading pool as much as 18 per cent above the broader market, and the gap took roughly 10 hours to fully disappear. Elsewhere, the attackers dumped US$48 million of RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple, so abruptly into a shallow pool of buyers that its price momentarily plunged to 81 US cents before snapping back to parity minutes later.

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Because blockchain networks process transactions based on who pays the highest processing fee, trading bots engaged in bidding wars that sent fees soaring. Of the estimated US$119 million the attackers lost through poor execution, about half was captured by traders and arbitrage bots, according to Bitquery. Operators who help assemble and approve Ethereum transactions received another US$29.5 million as bots competed to have their trades processed first. Not every firm chose to jump in.

Rajiv Sawhney, head of international portfolio management at Waves Digital Assets, said his team monitored the price differences but did not trade them. He said the biggest gains were available to firms that already had capital positioned in the right places. Sawhney said the window was narrow: price gaps could close quickly, transaction costs had surged and some lending markets began restricting activity as the night wore on. After the hack, Binance began restoring withdrawals in phases.

Binance Freezes Stolen Assets

The exchange said it had worked with industry partners to freeze about US$3 billion of affected assets, leaving about US$3.3 billion unaccounted for. Marcin Zarakowski of Recoveris, a digital-asset recovery firm, said the speed of the freezing of around US$3 billion worth of stablecoins by Tether and Circle is unprecedented.

It also shows the huge power of discretion of the companies behind these stablecoins, which are sold on the basis of being more solid stores of value than Bitcoin because they are pegged to the dollar. A regular crypto holder couldn't expect such treatment, Zarakowski said. The incident has renewed questions about the industry's legitimacy. Binance's pledge that your funds are SAFU, referring to a vehicle set aside to cover losses of this kind, is hardly reassuring.

That pot of digital insurance money is held in Bitcoin and its value is roughly equivalent to US$1 billion. Co-Pierre Georg of the Frankfurt School of Finance suggested Binance's SAFU fund could be held in real dollars rather than Bitcoin, and at a regulated institution. A UCL paper published last year recommended crypto exchanges set aside more reserves in case of a crisis like this one.

Market Reaction And Risks

A recent OECD publication found retail investors bore a disproportionate share of losses during past crypto downturns. Data from crypto specialist Kaiko suggests the market impact of this hack across crypto exchanges is similar to last year's far smaller Bybit attack. The price of Bitcoin is down about two per cent, and Binance clients pulled US$4.7 billion after the hack. The incident also comes with US midterm elections potentially heralding an end to the US government's crypto boosterism.

This month, influential financial researcher Tom Lee of Fundstrat asked his followers: Do you own enough crypto? For a small group of fast-moving trading firms and skilled investors, the Binance hack was a chance to make a quick buck. But for the broader market, it was a reminder of the risks that still surround digital assets.