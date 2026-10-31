Binance Hack: North Korea's TraderTraitor Stole Over US$6 Billion in Largest Crypto Heist

Binance says hackers stole more than US$6 billion on Oct 29 in the largest cryptocurrency heist on record, with US firms attributing the attack to North Korea's TraderTraitor unit.

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said hackers stole more than US$6 billion in the Oct 29 attack, the largest cryptocurrency heist on record. The company has reserved more than US$6.34 billion of its own funds to cover the stolen assets and has begun recovering assets for users.

Binance worked with blockchain partners to freeze roughly US$3 billion in affected assets, about half of what was taken. Binance suspended withdrawals on Oct 29 after the security breach and has promised to cover all losses. The exchange said it is sharing regular updates as it uncovers more information. TRM, a US-based blockchain intelligence firm, said it attributed the attack to TraderTraitor, which it described as North Korea's elite hacking unit.

Also read FBI Attributes $6.3 Billion Binance Crypto Hack to North Korea's TraderTraitor

We make this judgement with high confidence, the firm said. An attacker moved approximately US$6.36 billion out of Binance wallets on ten blockchains, most of it in about 20 minutes. TRM added that several features of the attack match earlier North Korea-linked heists.

Blockchain analysis company Chainalysis also believed the Binance hack was likely carried out by TraderTraitor, its co-founder and CEO Jonathan Levin wrote on X. Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said in a video posted to X on Friday: We are working nonstop to resolve this. Teng confirmed in the nearly five-minute video that Binance's own hot wallet was affected. User assets are held under Binance's established security architecture, he said.

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Binance Security Investigation And Hot Wallet

The vast majority sits in cold wallets, which are offline and used for secure storage, and are only moved into a hot wallet when a user makes a withdrawal. Teng said Binance's tech and security teams are still deep in investigating the hack. Teng said it was not carried out by one person and that the attackers used complex tactics, including a self-destruct mechanism.

Binance initially said the October incident may have involved a software developer's compromised laptop, but later flagged additional points of breach. A Binance spokesperson said the company is working closely with law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of the criminals and bring them to justice. In an exchange with reporters at the White House, President Donald Trump said US officials were investigating the attack. Asked whether North Korea was involved, Trump said: We are looking at that.

TraderTraitor is the name given to a North Korean hacking operation linked to the broader Lazarus Group, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it hacked Sony Pictures in retaliation for The Interview, a satirical film that mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang has invested heavily in developing its cyber capabilities since at least the mid-1990s, building a formidable force that South Korean intelligence estimated in 2024 comprised around 8,400 personnel.

North Korea Cyber Capabilities And TraderTraitor

North Korea has built a capable cyber force, funnelling many of the country's top students into computer science and IT training, the FBI said on its website. Much of the hacking activity is known to have been directed by Pyongyang's Reconnaissance General Bureau, its primary foreign intelligence agency.

The top two students in my class were recruited to the hacking unit, South Korean MP Park Choong-kwon, who studied at the North's elite National Defense University before his defection, told AFP in a 2024 interview. TraderTraitor actors have been known to pose as recruiters offering lucrative jobs to trick victims into downloading malicious software. The malware can allow hackers to infiltrate victims' computer systems and steal sensitive information and digital assets.

In a 2024 heist involving the theft of US$308 million from Japanese cryptocurrency exchange DMM Bitcoin, a North Korean hacker posing as a recruiter on LinkedIn contacted an employee of a separate virtual currency wallet software company. They sent the employee what appeared to be a pre-employment test, which actually contained a malicious line of code.

High-profile cyberattacks attributed to North Korean hackers include the theft of US$81 million from Bangladesh's central bank in 2016 and the WannaCry ransomware attack that disrupted computers worldwide in 2017. In 2022, US authorities blamed Lazarus-linked hackers for stealing around US$620 million from the Ronin blockchain network. The FBI subsequently attributed three more cryptocurrency heists in 2023 to TraderTraitor actors, involving the theft of nearly US$200 million from Atomic Wallet, Alphapo and CoinsPaid.

The scale of the thefts increased dramatically in February 2025, when the FBI blamed TraderTraitor for stealing around US$1.5 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. In February of last year, another exchange, Bybit, suffered a US$1.5 billion hit when it was hacked. The FBI said North Korea and TraderTraitor were responsible. TRM listed the Bybit hack when it referenced similarities between the Binance hack and previous attacks linked to TraderTraitor.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao wrote on X that while Binance's hack might be the largest in dollar value, previous attacks on companies like Mt. Gox had a more substantial impact in terms of the bitcoin amount affected. Experts have said North Korea turned to crypto hacking in recent years as a source of foreign currency to support its troubled economy and fund its nuclear programme.

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In December 2022, South Korea's spy agency said North Korean hackers had stolen an estimated 1.5 trillion won in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets over the past five years, more than half in 2022 alone. It said North Korea's capacity to steal digital assets was among the world's best.

Stolen Crypto Funds Military Programme

The North Korean regime launders stolen cryptocurrency and converts it into cash through mixing services or private exchanges, Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, told AFP. The proceeds are then channelled directly into military research, the illicit procurement of weapons components and the defence industry, he added. A 2024 United Nations report said proceeds from North Korean cyberattacks reportedly helped to fund the country's development of weapons of mass destruction.

Analysts say Pyongyang's illicit cyber activity is driven by its ability to obtain vast sums of money quickly and at minimal cost. While international sanctions severely restrict North Korea's ability to earn foreign currency through conventional trade, cyber theft allows it to acquire billions of dollars with minimal personnel and resources, said Lim of Kyungnam University.

Hacking offers Pyongyang a way to obtain funds outside conventional banking channels, taking advantage of the pseudonymous and borderless nature of digital assets to bypass financial restrictions, he added. While about half of the stolen assets were frozen, there is evidence the hackers are already transferring and converting some of what was not recovered, said Garrick Hileman, an independent cryptocurrency analyst.

Like in money laundering, you bring in the stolen goods and launder those through a mixer or tumbler, he said. You mix it in with other cryptos, and it is harder to track. How long it will take the hackers to turn that into something usable is not clear. The bottom line is there are places in the world where you can take your bitcoin and get that converted, Hileman said.

TRM and several other crypto firms and experts have said the hack represents the largest cryptocurrency theft on record. The hack has raised questions about why stronger approval controls were not in place, said Kok Tin Gan, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm NyxLab. This looks like one signature that gave the attacker a never-expiring, full-access token to a Binance hot wallet, he said. The attack comes amid a surge in crypto-related cyber attacks.

Crypto Exchanges And Rising Cyber Attacks

Crypto exchanges have long been lucrative targets because they control huge pools of digital assets that can be transferred worldwide rapidly, often with anonymity. A barrage of attacks has exposed decentralisation, once touted as crypto's greatest strength, as a vulnerability. Without central authorities to safeguard assets and absorb losses, users depend on fragmented infrastructure that malicious actors keep finding ways to attack. Increasingly sophisticated AI models are supercharging hackers' ability to discover weaknesses.

Roughly US$1.2 billion was lost across 255 attacks from July to September, compared with US$822 million in 222 incidents from April to June, according to blockchain security firm CertiK. Hackers target weaknesses in the technology surrounding a blockchain, a digital ledger of transactions stored across a vast network of computers. This includes software flaws that let hackers bypass security controls and weaknesses in bridges that connect different blockchains. Experts warn this scale of hacking could become more commonplace.

A cyber attack of this level is a matter of when, not if, particularly alongside the rise of AI, said Andy Ward, a senior vice president at Absolute Security. Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and widespread as ever, and it is likely only a matter of time before an even larger hack, with even greater financial fallout, makes headlines.