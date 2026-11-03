Binance Hack: North Korea Stole $6.3 Billion; Customers Withdrew $4.72 Billion After Reopening

Binance customers withdrew a net US$4.72 billion after hackers stole about US$6.3 billion in crypto, an attack the FBI attributed to North Korea. Binance froze withdrawals for more than two days and says it will cover the losses with company funds.

Binance customers have withdrawn a net US$4.72 billion since the exchange reopened after hackers stole around US$6.3 billion of crypto, in what could be the largest ever financial heist.

Binance froze withdrawals for more than two days after the hack, then began allowing customers to withdraw again on Sunday morning. The FBI said the North Korean state-sponsored group TraderTraitor carried out the attack. Researchers describe the group as highly sophisticated, and say its activities help fund the country weapons programs.

Also read North Korea Dismisses US Claims Over $6 Billion Binance Crypto Heist as Absurd Rhetoric

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement carried by state media that the claim is absurd and a grave political provocation. Binance said the net outflows amounted to around three per cent of the assets on its platform, a relatively modest figure that analysts said suggested customer confidence had largely held up. Most withdrawals were in the form of Tether USDT stablecoin, Binance added.

Binance Stabilizes Outflows Amid Hack

Binance also said it had seen US$2.7 billion in customer inflows since Sunday, and that withdrawal volumes were stabilising after an initial spike. The outflow compares with about US$7 billion withdrawn from Circle USDC over a week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023. Binance itself processed net outflows of about US$6 billion over 72 hours in 2022 after the collapse of FTX.

Two of the largest crypto trading platforms, OKX and Gate, recorded inflows of US$284.87 million and US$93.22 million respectively in 24 hours, while Bybit saw US$29.25 million, according to DeFiLlama. Representatives for OKX, Gate and Bybit did not respond to requests for comment. The theft has underlined the vulnerability of digital assets to attacks and raised questions about the impact on Binance, which has promised to repay customers in full.

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Binance said it was covering the losses with company funds and had already raised US$6 billion from its corporate treasury, an insurance fund and reserves set aside for security breaches. Binance will absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds, not our users, the company said in a statement on X. Tim Sun, a senior researcher at HashKey Group in Hong Kong, said it has not yet triggered widespread panic or a massive, concentrated withdrawal.

Binance says it has more than 335 million users worldwide and average daily trading volumes of US$95 billion across digital assets and derivatives. After hitting a six-week low on Friday, bitcoin prices recovered through the weekend to trade above US$77,000 on Monday, while ether also rebounded from a two-month low.

According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the hackers still control around US$3.28 billion, mostly in bitcoin and ether, and only a negligible amount has been cashed out of crypto into fiat currency. Elliptic described the laundering process as highly complex and clearly automated. About half of the stolen funds were held in stablecoins and have been frozen by issuers including Circle, which said on Monday it had frozen more than US$1.1 billion in USDC.

Tether and Circle froze roughly US$1.8 billion worth of their stablecoins about 40 minutes after the main Ethereum leg of the hack began, according to blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs. Binance said it had worked with industry partners to freeze about US$3 billion of affected assets and was using company funds to replace what was stolen. The attack marks a step-up in North Korea crypto thefts. TRM Labs said North Korea-linked hackers have stolen US$7.4 billion so far in 2026.

Hackers Swap Stolen Stablecoins Rapidly

After gaining control of Binance funds on Oct 29, the attackers focused on getting rid of the stablecoin portion of the haul, knowing issuers would soon begin freezing those stolen tokens. Within roughly half an hour, they began aggressively swapping stablecoins such as USDT into other cryptocurrencies like ether, which cannot be frozen, buying the tokens wherever they could and jacking up the price.

Their panic created sharp price gaps in ether, TRX and other tokens, letting fast traders and bots make big profits from the chaos. Bitquery, a blockchain data firm, estimates the attackers lost about US$119 million through poor execution in their haste. James Aitchison, chief investment officer at Caerus Global Management, said the hack created sharp price volatility and a single, large, price-insensitive seller moving through thin liquidity.

That aggressive, one-way torrent distorted crypto prices across disparate venues and blockchains, he said, adding: We traded the event and found several attractive dislocations. Luca Parlamento, founder and chief investment officer of D2 Finance, said his firm spent the night on the other side of the thief trades. Parlamento said the attackers paid an average of about US$2,657 for ether through decentralised exchanges such as Uniswap, well above the roughly US$2,300 price on Hyperliquid, a crypto derivatives platform.

For traders with funds already sitting on such venues, the basic trade was straightforward: sell ether where the hackers frantic buying had pushed the price unusually high and buy it where the price remained lower. Annanay Kapila, a former quant trader who runs derivatives exchange QFEX, was working in his central London office when he noticed that the price of ether had skyrocketed on decentralised exchanges, reaching over US$3,000 in some cases.

Kapila began to borrow large amounts of ether on decentralised lending platform Aave, depositing stablecoins in return. He then sold his ether on exchanges where its price was highest. Crypto has been a little bit dead this year. Anytime there is big dislocation, there is big opportunities, Kapila said.

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I have been around since 2021 where this was almost a weekly occurrence. But nowadays it is relatively rare. The scale of the price gap showed the extent to which crypto typical market structure had been weakened. Achieving a fair price usually depends on traders being able to move coins quickly from one venue to another.

Binance suspension of withdrawals also did not help, with locked funds preventing more traders from cashing in on the opportunity. One of the largest gaps appeared on Tron, another blockchain network. Aitchison said the attackers swapped about US$234 million of USDT for 638 million TRX, Tron native token, in 16 trades. The average purchase price on a small venue called SunSwap was about 36.7 US cents, compared with a wider market price near 33 US cents.

The buying briefly pushed the main trading pool as much as 18 per cent above the broader market, and the gap took roughly 10 hours to fully disappear, he said. Elsewhere, the attackers dumped US$48 million of RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple, so abruptly into a shallow pool of buyers that its price momentarily plunged to 81 US cents, before snapping back to parity minutes later.

Because blockchain networks process transactions based on who pays the highest processing fee, trading bots engaged in bidding wars that sent fees soaring. Of the estimated US$119 million the attackers lost through poor execution, about half was captured by traders and arbitrage bots, according to Bitquery. Operators who help assemble and approve Ethereum transactions received another US$29.5 million as bots competed to have their trades processed first. Not every firm chose to jump in.

Traders Profit From Price Gaps

Rajiv Sawhney, head of international portfolio management at Waves Digital Assets, said his team monitored the price differences but did not trade them. He said the biggest gains were available to firms that already had capital positioned in the right places. Sawhney said the window was narrow: price gaps could close quickly, transaction costs had surged and some lending markets began restricting activity as the night wore on. Some traders told Reuters they were keeping their accounts on Binance.

Ryan Tan, a Binance user, said he was in no hurry to withdraw his funds from the platform, as he had already kept his account fairly light since the collapse of FTX four years ago. After the FTX collapse, I decided to hold everything on my wallet instead of leaving them on exchanges, said the 39-year-old. Binance started allowing US dollar cash withdrawals again on Monday.

Stablecoin market capitalizations, often viewed as a gauge of money moving into and out of crypto markets, have fallen since Friday, suggesting some investors have shifted funds into cash or traditional assets. Analysts said the attack scale could curb institutional appetite for cryptocurrencies. Spot bitcoin ETFs recorded outflows of US$643 million on Friday, the largest daily withdrawal in October, while more than US$1.3 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated, according to Ari Redbord, global head of policy at TRM Labs.

Crypto Safety Concerns Rise After Heist

A hack at a crypto exchange is bank robbery at the speed of the internet, which creates an unstable risk profile for anyone responsible for other people capital, he said. Jonathan Benton, founder and chief executive at crypto asset recovery firm iSanctuary, said blockchain technology exists to trace stolen funds, but the challenge is turning that intelligence into rapid, coordinated action before those assets disappear.

The future of crypto will not be decided by how much money enters the market, but by how safe that money is once it is there, said Benton, former head of the international corruption unit of the UK National Crime Agency.