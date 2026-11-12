Binance Replaces All $6.3 Billion Stolen Crypto After North Korea Hack

Binance has fully restored $6.3 billion in stolen cryptocurrency following the October 29 cyberattack blamed on North Korea, using company profits and emergency funds to replace customer tokens completely.

Binance has officially confirmed that it has replaced every single cryptocurrency asset stolen during the massive cyberattack on October 29, bringing the total value of restored funds to $6.3 billion. The exchange stated that all crypto-assets lost as at November 12 have been fully covered, marking the completion of restitution efforts for what is widely considered the largest cybertheft in history.

Recovery Mechanisms and Financial Coverage

The digital currency platform used a combination of its own profits and emergency reserves to buy back and replace the pilfered tokens for its users. While the majority of common cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were restored rapidly within days, the process was more complex for obscure or less liquid assets that required more time to locate and purchase on the open market. Binance specified that approximately 10 percent of the stolen holdings consisted of these harder-to-replace tokens, which necessitated additional effort to resolve fully.

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Attribution to North Korean Hackers

United States authorities and independent security analysts have attributed the sophisticated theft to state-sponsored actors from North Korea. The group behind the breach utilized an intricate network of thousands of digital wallets and executed at least 65,000 transactions to launder the stolen funds. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the laundering operation involved roughly one new wallet being created every 30 seconds and a transaction completed every 10 seconds.

Laundering Tactics and Money Networks

The thieves employed a maze of tools to obscure the origins of the illicit funds, transferring tokens across multiple blockchains and using memecoins to move proceeds. Analysts noted that the attackers used these mechanisms to pass through about $430,000 of the stolen cryptocurrency through these volatile digital assets. Furthermore, blockchain security firm Chainalysis highlighted the significant role played by Chinese money-laundering networks in assisting the hackers to cash out the vast majority of the stolen value.

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Security Vulnerabilities and Industry Risks

The breach exposed critical cybersecurity challenges within the digital asset industry, particularly regarding human error and social engineering. Investigators determined that a key vulnerability stemmed from an engineer at Binance who was phished through a fake job offer, granting the attackers initial access to the system. This incident underscores the severe security risks facing major exchanges as the sector continues to integrate more deeply into mainstream finance and attract institutional capital.

Broader Context of Sector Security Failures

This event is part of a troubling trend of major security breaches affecting leading players in the cryptocurrency space. Other significant exchanges, including Bitget and Bybit, have recently experienced their own major incidents. Additionally, companies responsible for secure storage, such as Coinkite and Ledger, which help keep tokens safe with physical hardware wallets, have also faced substantial security challenges, raising questions about the overall resilience of the industry's infrastructure.