Binance Reports $6.34 Billion Hack by North Korean Hackers Using Fake Job Interviews

Binance revealed a record $6.34 billion cryptocurrency heist on October 29, attributed to North Korean hackers who used fake job interviews and malicious software. The exchange has repaid most affected assets and frozen $2.85 billion.

Binance confirmed on November 3 that hackers stole US$6.34 billion in cryptocurrency, a record-breaking heist attributed to North Korea n cyber units. The attack used fake job interviews and malicious software against Binance engineers.

The actual theft occurred rapidly on October 29, over about four hours, starting with 233.46 million XRP removed from five Binance hot wallets in just four minutes. The final unauthorized transfer was at 2356 GMT, 7.56 am in Singapore the next day. Binance has replenished 98 percent of affected assets using its own funds, with the rest in little-traded currencies. Around US$2.85 billion of the stolen amount has been frozen, meaning attackers cannot use or convert it.

Also read North Korea Dismisses US Claims Over $6 Billion Binance Crypto Heist as Absurd Rhetoric

North Korea Hacking Accusations Follow Massive Theft

The FBI blamed North Korea-affiliated hackers, but Pyongyang denied the claim, with Kim Jong Un's sister calling it absurd rhetoric. The hack, thought to be the biggest crypto heist ever, caused major cryptocurrency prices to fall sharply. Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes. It apologized for the security failure and pledged to fully repay customers whose assets were stolen.

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The breach began in June when a platform engineer downloaded a virus-laden version of Homebrew, which was altered by attackers and hidden in ads. Binance's cybersecurity teams identified and removed the malware, but hackers had harvested information about the engineer and colleagues. In September, attackers approached another Binance engineer via a legitimate job-search platform, offering an interview for a fictitious company.

They shared social media photos and videos to build trust, then asked the engineer to download a test exercise as part of the interview. That exercise contained malware that deployed sophisticated obfuscation and evasion techniques, including replacing a legitimate development tool component with a malicious version. This malware allowed hackers to connect to Binance's internal systems. On October 20, the attackers used this access and an internal AI tool to gain control over software used by two other engineers.

Malicious Scripts Trigger Unauthorized Hot Wallet Access

Nine days later, they used the second developer's computer and stolen credentials from the first wallet developer to trigger a malicious script. This script let the perpetrators access critical hot wallets storing significant digital assets. Binance received an internal alert about large unauthorized transfers and began investigating immediately, suspending withdrawals and freezing affected tokens.

However, the speed of theft outpaced Binance's ability to stop all transactions. Attackers used fifty signing transactions to manipulate accounts, forcing Binance to build new procedures to revoke authorizations, which slowed its response. Michael Barnhart, a researcher at cybersecurity firm DTEX, noted that government officials and experts have warned for years about North Korean hackers using phony job interviews. He said Binance's report showing fifty-seven suspected North Korea-linked cyberthreats prevented in 2026 demonstrates continuous sophisticated threats.

Binance's leadership acknowledged the severity, stating such a breach should not have occurred. They apologized for the concern, disruption, and uncertainty caused to users, partners, and the wider cryptocurrency industry. The incident has intensified scrutiny on Binance's security practices and raised fears about digital asset infrastructure resilience against coordinated, state-backed cyber warfare. It has renewed global concerns about major crypto platforms' vulnerability to state-sponsored threats.

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Binance Increases AI Investment for Cyber Defense

In response, Binance announced it is significantly increasing investment in AI-enabled detection systems to identify and neutralize threats faster. The company is also working on a dedicated security research fund and developing targeted initiatives with leading artificial intelligence companies. These measures aim to enhance defensive capabilities against evolving tactics used by cybercriminals and state-sponsored actors. The focus on AI detection is intended to provide a more robust defense layer adaptable to sophisticated methods.

The attack used sophisticated techniques, including social engineering and malware, to compromise Binance's systems over several months. The exchange is cooperating with authorities and has implemented new security protocols to prevent future breaches. The stolen funds included various cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin among those withdrawn after the initial XRP theft. Binance moved swiftly to contain damage but faced challenges due to the attackers' speed and methods.

The FBI's attribution to North Korea highlights ongoing concerns about state-sponsored cyber activities targeting financial institutions. North Korea's denial adds diplomatic tension to the incident. Binance's replenishment of 98 percent of assets demonstrates its commitment to users, though the remaining 2 percent involves harder-to-acquire currencies. The exchange continues efforts to recover the frozen US$2.85 billion.

The hack's scale surpasses previous crypto heists, underscoring vulnerabilities in digital asset security. It has prompted calls for improved security measures across the industry. Binance's increased investment in AI detection aims to proactively identify threats. The security research fund and AI partnerships are part of a broader strategy to combat cybercrime.

The incident serves as a wake-up call for crypto exchanges worldwide to bolster defenses against state-backed hackers. Binance's response and future measures will be closely watched by regulators and investors. In summary, Binance suffered a US$6.34 billion hack on October 29, linked to North Korean hackers using fake job interviews. The exchange has repaid most assets, frozen US$2.85 billion, and is enhancing security to prevent future attacks.