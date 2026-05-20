In Singapore, bird-related issues continue to be a recurring problem despite efforts to resolve them. At a coffee shop in Toa Payoh, patrons have reported that birds directly fly onto tables and steal their food, while some customers leave dishes uncleaned, attracting pigeons. In a separate incident, a 67-year-old woman was caught feeding pigeons across several HDB estates, although it is illegal in Singapore to feed wild animals without permission. To cope with rising fuel prices, private ambulance operators absorb the costs, although they warn of the possibility of transport fee increases as well. Diversifying away from fossil fuels and achieving a medium-term climate target remain challenges for Temasek Holdings.

SINGAPORE: Birds pose a recurring nuisance at a coffee shop in Toa Payoh, where customers frequently see birds directly flying onto the tables and snatching diners' food.

Additionally, some customers leave dishes uncleaned, attracting pigeons. These issues have hindered efforts to maintain food hygiene and safety. A private driver and a clerk in the coffee shop shared their experiences with bird-related problems.

Furthermore, a 67-year-old woman faced legal charges for feeding pigeons in various HDB estates despite the act prohibiting such activities. Although Temasek Holdings announced potential challenges in achieving their climate target, private ambulance operators absorb rising fuel costs and the possibility of transport fee increases. IntersectionObserver demonstration





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