Biscuit King Closes 130 Casuarina Road After 40 Years

Biscuit King at 130 Casuarina Road closes on Jan 31 2027 due to rising costs. The historic shop ceases operations after over four decades serving nostalgic snacks to Singapore customers.

Long-standing Singaporean snack retailer Biscuit King will permanently cease operations at its 130 Casuarina Road location on Jan 31 2027. This closure marks the end of a legacy that has spanned more than forty years of serving the local community with traditional sweets and nostalgic treats.

The Core Reasons For The Shutdown

Owner Benny Chew told The Straits Times that the decision to close stems from unsustainable financial pressures. He noted that the cost of producing biscuits has increased steadily over the years. A recent price hike exacerbated these operational challenges significantly. Furthermore his supplier projected a thirty per cent increase in the cost of plastic bags and containers for this year. These combined expenses have made it impossible to keep the business viable. Chew confirmed that there are no plans to relocate the physical store or transition the business online. This finality ensures that customers will not find these specific old-school snacks at this historic location after the end date.

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Stakeholder Reactions And Nostalgia

The news was first shared on social media by Patricia Chew in the Facebook group Can Eat! SG on Saturday Nov 7. She posted the handwritten closure notice which expressed deep gratitude to loyal customers. The notice stated it was a privilege to serve the community over the years. Many customers took to social media to share memories of the shop. One commenter recalled visiting during their school days. They remembered the owner wearing a white singlet and long brown pants. Another customer recalled his wife wearing a traditional cheongsam top. These details highlight the personal connection patrons felt with the staff. The variety of nostalgic biscuits was a major draw for families. Customers are now rushing to stock up on items like iced gem biscuits and butterfly crackers before the doors close.

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Impact On Customers And Next Steps

For residents in Singapore this closure removes a unique source of childhood memories. The shop offered items such as lemon puffs chocolate goggles and Old Maid playing cards. Pick-up sticks were also a popular purchase for younger visitors. The store was registered under its current name in 2008 though it has operated for much longer. A check on the website on Sunday showed online orders are temporarily closed due to manpower shortages. This temporary halt indicates the staff is managing the final weeks of inventory. The specific address remains 130 Casuarina Road Singapore 579518 until the final day. Consumers seeking these specific traditional items must visit before the Jan 31 2027 deadline. The closure represents the loss of a cultural staple in the Singapore retail landscape. The end of operations marks the final chapter for this beloved neighborhood institution.