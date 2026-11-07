Bishan Marketplace Surplus Food 50 Percent Off Residents Cope With Rising Costs

Bishan residents accessed discounted surplus food on November 7. Project Zero Waste Marketplace offers items at half price to lower living expenses.

Bishan residents accessed discounted surplus food on November 7 at the Project Zero Waste Marketplace. The event offered items at half price to help citizens manage rising living costs in Singapore.

Angie Khoo, a fifty-three-year-old resident, filled her trolley with over ten kilograms of frozen pork chops, ribs, and chicken during the shopping session. These items were available at fifty percent off their regular retail value at the Bishan Community Club venue.

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Marketplace Mechanics And Pricing Structure

The Department of Statistics reported that overall price increases for all households in the first half of twenty twenty-six reached 1.7 percent year on year. This figure marks an acceleration from the 0.9 percent pace recorded in the second half of twenty twenty-five. The marketplace provides a direct mechanism for cost reduction amid this inflationary pressure.

Vendors sold surplus goods, near-expiry food, and items with imperfect packaging at significant discounts. Cans of baked beans were priced at 1 dollar each, while packs of steamed buns cost 2 dollars. One stall offered a fruit buffet where customers could fill a box with any variety for 8.90 dollars.

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Volunteer Origins And Vendor Strategies

Sylvia Loh, chairperson of the Bishan East Sin Ming Green Action Committee, explained that the initiative started in twenty twenty-three. Community volunteers originally gathered donations from vendors in twenty twenty-two to distribute for free monthly. The marketplace model evolved to help vendors recover costs while reducing waste.

Frozen food distributor CS Tay has participated since twenty twenty-five. Karen Tan, the head of sales, stated that the venue is primarily used to clear stock of items like chicken midwings expiring in less than six months. Tan described the activity as a charitable effort to support lower-income families.

Food distributor Lim Siang Huat sold ready-to-cook paste and instant noodles below cost price to prevent waste. Lissa Goh, head of trade marketing, noted that customers returned for specific products they had previously enjoyed at earlier market events.

Parallel Initiatives In Queenstown

Volunteers in Queenstown conducted a separate food donation drive on November 7. Approximately one hundred volunteers collected items from drop-off points to support residents in need. The collected goods were handed to the charity Hao Ren Hao Shi for distribution.

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This drive supported nearly five hundred residents through collaboration with community partners. Ten community partners, ten Residents' Networks, and six corporate partners collated items over a two-week period to maximize impact.

Political Response To Food Resilience

Members of Parliament have raised ideas to tackle food waste and improve resilience. These concerns stem from rising food prices influenced by hotter weather and conflicts in the Middle East. The marketplace serves as a practical response to these macroeconomic challenges.

The event drew hundreds of residents, some traveling from Woodlands or Bedok. Sylvia Loh highlighted that the rising cost of living makes this an opportune time to stock up on daily necessities. The initiative continues to grow in popularity each year.