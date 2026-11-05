BishopAccountability.org Calls for Truth Commission in Peru Ahead of Pope Leo's Visit

A US watchdog urges Peru to establish a truth commission regarding Catholic clergy abuse as Pope Leo prepares for his South American tour, demanding accountability from church leaders.

US-based clergy abuse watchdog BishopAccountability.org has formally requested the establishment of a truth commission in Peru to investigate sexual abuse within the Catholic Church. This demand comes just before Pope Leo arrives in South America for a tour that includes a scheduled meeting with abuse survivors.

Watchdog Demands Investigation in Peru

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org, accused Peru's Church hierarchy of maintaining secrecy and failing to adequately confront allegations of abuse during a press conference in Lima on Thursday. Barrett Doyle stated that the stubborn secrecy of Peruvian Church leaders puts children at risk and deprives victims of validation. She also noted that this lack of transparency prevents civil authorities from identifying and prosecuting complicit individuals.

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Representatives of the Archdiocese of Lima and the Peruvian Episcopal Conference, which represents the country's Catholic bishops, did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the watchdog's demands. The organization's press release highlighted the urgent need for institutional transparency to protect vulnerable populations and ensure justice for survivors.

History of Scandals and Sodalitium Christianae Vitae

Peru's Church has faced a series of abuse scandals in recent years, most prominently involving Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, an ultraconservative Peru-founded Catholic group that expanded internationally. Pope Francis ordered the organization dissolved in 2025 after a Vatican investigation into allegations including sexual and psychological abuse.

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The call for a truth commission is rooted in these ongoing concerns about institutional cover-ups and the protection of clergy accused of misconduct. BishopAccountability.org emphasized that without a formal truth commission, victims will continue to face barriers to justice and recognition. The watchdog group argues that historical data and current allegations require a unified, transparent investigative approach.

Pope Leo's Upcoming Tour and Survivor Meetings

Pope Leo, the first US-born pope, will spend the final leg of his November 6-17 South American tour in Peru. He arrived in the country as a missionary in the 1980s, later became a citizen, and served as bishop of Chiclayo. The Vatican has stated that he will meet with survivors of physical and sexual abuse during his visit to the region.

Barrett Doyle noted that Pope Leo has spoken compassionately about the need to accompany victims and to listen to them. However, she pointed out that he has said almost nothing about holding bishops in his Church accountable. She expressed hope that he would deliver a stronger message regarding accountability during his visit to Peru.

Database Release and Judicial Persecution Concerns

BishopAccountability.org published a database on Thursday identifying dozens of Peruvian clergy and religious figures accused of sexually abusing children or vulnerable people. The group also called on Pope Leo to condemn what it described as judicial persecution of journalists who have investigated abuse cases.

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The release of this database aims to provide concrete evidence of the scope of allegations within the Peruvian Catholic Church. It serves as a resource for victims, investigators, and the public to understand the scale of the issue. The watchdog group continues to monitor the situation and advocate for systemic reforms within the Church hierarchy.