Bitcoin Hits Six-Week Low as Democrats Win Congress, Binance Hack Weighs on Crypto

Cryptocurrencies fell after Democrats won both US midterm chambers, raising fears of slower deregulation and weaker support for industry-friendly laws. A US$6 billion Binance hack and heavy customer withdrawals also hurt trust.

Bitcoin briefly fell to a six-week low on Nov 4 after Democrats won majorities in both the US Senate and House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

The political shift is a potential blow to an industry that has pushed for faster deregulation of digital assets. Bitcoin recovered to trade roughly flat by 07.15 GMT at US$78,070, while Ether traded at US$2,292, up just 1 percent. The leading digital asset earlier slipped as much as 2.8 percent to US$75,630.57 during Asian trading hours, its lowest valuation since September 17.

Also read Binance Customers Withdraw 4.72 Billion After 6.3 Billion Hack

Bitcoin has fallen around 41 percent since hitting record highs above US$122,000 in October 2025, bringing the value of the broader crypto market to around US$2.61 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The market lost some US$300 billion in value in October alone. Deepening concern about future returns from artificial intelligence and the strain of rising borrowing costs pushed investors into less risky assets such as government bonds and safe-haven currencies. The AI boom has also drawn capital away from cryptocurrencies.

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Sentiment was further hurt by the US$6 billion hack of the Binance platform last week, the largest heist in history. On Nov 3, Binance customers had withdrawn a net US$4.72 billion from the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange since it reopened following the hack at the weekend. More than US$1 billion flowed out of US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds between October 30 and November 2, reflecting diminishing retail enthusiasm. Weak retail demand and significant ETF outflows continue to pressure the market.

Crypto Lobbying Faces New Challenges

The sector has spent more than US$300 million backing crypto-friendly Democrats and Republicans in roughly equal measure during the current and previous election cycles. Crypto companies contributed US$189 million to political action committees in the 2026 midterm cycle through the first quarter, more than a third of election spending in that period, according to Public Citizen. Despite these efforts, the projected Democratic takeover signals a challenging environment for the industry's lobbying goals.

Daniel Reis-Faria, chief executive of ZeroStack, said markets react to political change and a blue flip in Congress is likely to introduce additional skepticism given the party's historically challenging stance toward crypto regulation. He expects the heightened uncertainty to be temporary, though the immediate impact on asset prices remains negative.

Damien Loh, chief investment officer at Ericsenz Capital, described sentiment as near-term moderate fear and long-term uncertainty, citing Bitcoin's correlation with risk assets, the tech sell-off and potential geopolitical tensions such as a restart to the war in the Middle East. Industry-backed legislation including the Clarity Act faces the prospect of being stalled or renegotiated under new Democratic committee control.

Rachael Lucas, an analyst at BTC Markets, said that with the Clarity Act already stalled in the Senate, a change in committee leadership would most likely result in renegotiation rather than a quick revival. She noted the cryptocurrency markets had largely priced in this possibility, suggesting legislative uncertainty is secondary to broader macroeconomic pressures. The Trump family's financial gains from crypto ventures remained a contentious issue in 2026, having previously helped derail a regulatory bill critical to the industry.

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Trump's Crypto Reforms and Market Impact

Trump, who vowed to make the United States the crypto capital of the world during his 2024 presidential campaign, has made his own forays into digital assets, including the launch of his Trump meme coin and his family's World Liberty Financial crypto platform. The sector has seen sweeping reforms in the almost two years since Trump returned to office, including lighter enforcement, the creation of a strategic bitcoin reserve, easier access to banking and exchange-traded products, and a federal stablecoin law that could help these assets move into mainstream payments and money transfer systems.

Sean McNulty, a derivatives trader at market maker AQC Tech, observed that as the likelihood of a Democratic sweep increased, clients shifted from buying upside calls to purchasing downside puts for protection. Options markets continued to show strong demand for downside protection across various maturities, even as open interest remained tilted towards calls in several of the largest expiries. Attention is shifting back to interest rates and currencies, which McNulty identified as key drivers of Bitcoin's decline.

Tim Sun, senior researcher at HashKey, said the market may be re-evaluating the risk-reward profile of crypto assets. On one hand, the string of security incidents is forcing investors to re-examine the industry's security infrastructure and custody risks.

Macro Pressures Weigh on Crypto

On the other hand, potential shifts in the US political landscape could stall the progress of structural crypto legislation and institutional framework development. All of these factors leave the crypto market facing strong headwinds, he said. The political stalemate resulting from divided government control could also limit further fiscal stimulus, which often weighs heavily on speculative assets like Bitcoin. Conversely, lower Treasury yields might eventually provide support by easing financial conditions, but the immediate sentiment leans toward caution.

Bitcoin trading currently offers limited utility as a gauge of broader market sentiment due to these overlapping pressures. Investors are now closely watching to see if this political shift will translate into concrete regulatory changes or merely temporary market volatility.