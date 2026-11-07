Bitcoin Holds US$75,600 After Binance Hack as ETF Outflows Continue

Bitcoin stabilizes near US$75,600 following a US$6.3 billion Binance hack and ETF outflows, while analysts debate decoupling from tech stock volatility.

Digital asset markets experienced significant turbulence following a massive US$6.3 billion hack on the Binance exchange on October 29. Despite the shock to the sector, Bitcoin stabilized around US$75,600 on November 6, avoiding further severe declines after dropping over 6% from the US$80,000 level the previous day.

Binance Hack Impacts Market Stability

The security breach at Binance served as the immediate catalyst for recent volatility, casting a long shadow over cryptocurrency valuations. While smaller digital assets like BNB, Ether, and Solana remained largely flat, the headline crypto asset showed signs of finding a floor after days of intense selling pressure. Analysts at Bitunix noted that the current price action represents easing sell-offs rather than the beginning of a sustained accumulation phase.

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ETF Outflows Signal Investor Caution

Investor sentiment reflected in the United States spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds remained cautious, with data compiled by Bloomberg showing US$430 million in outflows on November 5. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund accounted for approximately US$200 million of that total, while BlackRock's IBIT saw around US$430 million exit the market, though sources cite US$105 million for BlackRock specifically in this context. These outflows highlight ongoing uncertainty among institutional players regarding the near-term direction of digital assets.

Tech Sector Volatility Spills Over

Crypto markets are increasingly correlated with broader technology sector movements, particularly as mining firms pivot toward artificial intelligence operations. Axel Rudolph at IG highlighted that skepticism regarding AI spending returns and potential regulatory hurdles have triggered a retreat from growth assets. Despite this correlation, Bitcoin has demonstrated relative strength by holding its ground even as equity markets slide, suggesting a potential decoupling from the tech trade.

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Economic Data and Fed Rate Speculation

Broader economic indicators reinforced speculation that the US Federal Reserve will increase interest rates in December, adding pressure to risk assets. Chipmakers provided a rebound for the stock market on November 6 as dip buyers emerged, yet the underlying macroeconomic environment remains challenging for high-growth sectors. Samuel Leyne at Marex emphasized that a real catalyst, such as cooling geopolitics or improved macro data, is needed to restore genuine confidence in the crypto market.

Future Price Levels and Technical Outlook

Market observers are closely monitoring critical price levels to determine the next directional move for Bitcoin. To build positive momentum, the asset must reclaim the US$77,000 threshold, while a failure to hold support could see prices revert to the US$75,000 range. Traders are advised to watch equity trends, ETF flow data, and basis levels closely, as these indicators will likely dictate whether Bitcoin can sustain its current position or face renewed downward pressure in the coming days.