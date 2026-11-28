Black Friday drew strong crowds and record online spending despite high prices and bad weather. Adobe reported Thanksgiving online sales of US$7.1 billion and expects Black Friday online spending to reach up to US$13.4 billion.

Black Friday drew strong crowds and record online spending in the United States despite high prices and bad weather that unleashed flooding and delayed the Macy's parade in New York.

Strong Crowds Despite High Prices

Shoppers migrated from Thanksgiving meals to deals as predictably as geese heading south for winter. Some pursued discounts with help from artificial intelligence tools, while others ventured to malls despite the weather. Black Friday produces more foot traffic at stores than any other day, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions. Enough die-hard traditionalists still prefer hitting the shops as soon as possible after Thanksgiving that a line formed outside Macy's Herald Square in Manhattan before sunrise.

Also read The Psychology Behind Black Friday Shopping: Why We Buy

Aime Becker and her spouse, Tabatha Ferguson, browsed clothing racks and planned to buy holiday ornaments commemorating the 100th anniversary of the department store's Thanksgiving Day parade, rescheduled for Saturday. The Illinois couple spent US$4,000 (S$5,160) to visit New York, which they considered a treat as higher costs for basic necessities crimp their budget. They buy groceries at Walmart and B&D grocers, short for bent-and-dent, which sell discounted products with damaged packaging or nearing best-by dates.

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Food prices are astronomical, said Becker, a retired veteran. We have no savings, like there is nothing to save because it is all gone. Analysts and economists scrutinise retail spending on the five days from Thanksgiving Day through Monday for clues about commercial prospects heading into the new year. The National Retail Federation estimated that higher prices would account for about half the 4.1 per cent sales growth it expected in stores and online in November and December.

The group forecast US shoppers collectively spending US$1.01 trillion. The good news for US retailers is that consumer confidence jumped this month as gasoline prices, pushed up by the war with Iran, continued a steady decline. We have been incredibly surprised at how resilient the shopper has been through the political climate, through the macro and economic environment, said Kurt Ivey, senior vice president of marketing and communications at shopping centre operator Macerich.

Macerich's more than three dozen malls across the country had two per cent to four per cent more visitors in their initial operating hours than last Black Friday, Ivey said. Target reported that hundreds of customers lined up before 6am at many stores, and some showed up as early as 8pm the night before. The first 100 visitors received gift cards.

Record Online Spending Surpasses Forecasts

Online, consumers spent a record US$7.1 billion on Thanksgiving, a 10.4 per cent increase from last year, according to Adobe Digital Insights. For Black Friday, Adobe reported that shoppers spent US$9.7 billion online as of 6.30pm EST, a 12.8 per cent increase from last year. When the final tally is in, the data firm expects online spending will range from US$13 billion to US$13.4 billion, surpassing its forecast of US$12.9 billion.

AI-powered shopping drove twice as much traffic to retail sites as it did last year, according to Adobe. Chatbots also drove some traffic to malls. Kara Teising, 48, said AI-generated tips and a desire for time with family inspired her to venture out to Lenox Square in Atlanta with her two teens and her mother.

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I did ChatGPT to kind of look and see which mall had the biggest concentration of stores that my kids would be into, and so that is how we chose the Lenox Square Mall, Teising said. Black Friday's evolution into a multiweek event has encouraged people to stock up on shampoo, T-shirts and other everyday items while checking off holiday lists, retail analysts said.

Atlanta resident Anna Butler, a retired schoolteacher, bought a couple of pairs of Levi's jeans and corduroy pants on sale at the flagship Macy's in Manhattan after she and five friends decided to venture there from a hotel across the street early Friday. Butler said she feels financially secure due to retirement and Social Security benefits. The economy is not good, but I am comfortable, she said.

Major Retailers Offer Store Specials

To lure shoppers out Friday, Walmart focused on specials reserved for its physical stores, including a sampler set from the popular NeeDoh brand, said Julie Barber, chief merchandising officer at Walmart US's division. But people also used the sale to scoop up items like US$5 pillows and discounted crockpots.

Roughly 15,000 shoppers showed up during the first hour after the 7am opening of Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, an 8.5 per cent increase from last year, according to Jill Renslow, chief business development and marketing officer. The first 1,000 customers received goodie bags with US$100 worth of giveaways, Renslow said, adding that many shoppers are starting their holiday shopping earlier and getting those discounts throughout.

After promoting weeks of solid discounts, many US retailers reserved more substantial deals for Black Friday, said Vivek Pandya, director of digital insights at Adobe. Michael Brown, a partner at management consulting firm Kearney, said after visiting several shopping centres in New York's Westchester County that he observed the most customers at stores offering at least 50% off. Because of the inflation right now, you could not soft-pedal the discounts and increase traffic, he said.