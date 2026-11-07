Blackpink Members Jennie and Jisoo Announce Animated Film Soundtracks

Blackpink stars Jennie and Jisoo contribute to major animated features. Jennie performs for Netflix's Steps while Jisoo sings for The Angry Birds Movie 3, expanding their musical portfolios in late 2025.

Blackpink members Jennie and Jisoo are significantly expanding their artistic portfolios by contributing vocals to two major animated feature films. This dual announcement marks a strategic diversification for the global K-pop sensation, with both artists engaging with family-friendly cinematic projects in late 2025. The collaborations highlight the group members' versatility beyond traditional music releases and stage performances.

Jennie Releases Ballad For Netflix Animation

Jennie performs the emotional ballad Someone To Hold for the Netflix animation titled Steps. This project represents the first time the 30-year-old singer has contributed a track to an animated film, according to her agency OA Entertainment on Nov 6. The song was released digitally on Nov 6, preceding the movie's theatrical and streaming debut.

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The animated feature Steps offers a unique twist on the classic Cinderella plot. The narrative focuses on the warm hearts and distinct personalities of its diverse cast of characters. Jennie expressed her enthusiasm for the project through her agency, stating she had so much fun working on the track for the first time in her career. She noted she was happy to be a small part of the characters' world.

The film is scheduled for official release on Nov 20. This date places the movie in the late autumn viewing window, potentially capitalizing on holiday season audiences. The partnership between OA Entertainment and Netflix underscores the growing intersection of K-pop stardom and international streaming content.

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Jisoo Contributes To Angry Birds Franchise

Jisoo, the 31-year-old member of Blackpink, took on a creative role beyond mere performance for The Angry Birds Movie 3. She co-authored the lyrics and vocals for the track Sun Showers. The song is designed to match the playful and bright energy of the animated franchise. The movie is set to hit cinemas in December, aiming for the winter holiday market.

In an exclusive interview with American magazine The Hollywood Reporter, Jisoo explained her artistic approach to the collaboration. She has always loved how the films bring together such colourful characters, humour and heart. Her goal with Sun Showers was to create a feel-good song that makes people want to smile and dance along.

The release of Sun Showers aligns with the broader promotional campaign for The Angry Birds Movie 3. This franchise has maintained significant cultural relevance over the years. Jisoo's involvement brings a new demographic of fans to the animated feature.

Strategic Expansion Of K-pop Global Brands

These simultaneous projects demonstrate the strategic global positioning of Blackpink members. Both artists are targeting massive international audiences through popular media properties. The timing of the releases in November and December ensures maximum visibility during high-engagement periods.

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For fans, these announcements offer deeper insights into the artists' personal tastes and creative preferences. The choice of animated films suggests a desire to connect with younger demographics as well as nostalgic adult viewers. The collaboration with Netflix and Sony Pictures Animations highlights the premium placed on K-pop artists in Western media markets.

The success of these soundtracks could pave the way for further cinematic partnerships for the artists. The industry is closely watching how these projects perform commercially and critically. Both Jennie and Jisoo have established themselves as solo artists with distinct musical identities.

These ventures represent a natural evolution for the members of Blackpink. As their group activities follow specific schedules, individual projects allow for continuous creative output. The global reach of Netflix and major theatrical releases ensures these songs will be heard by millions of listeners.

The announcements on Nov 6 set the stage for a busy end-of-year period for both artists. Fans are eager to experience the new music and films. The integration of K-pop into mainstream animated storytelling continues to grow in prominence and appeal.