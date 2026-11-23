Discover how to enter the lucky draw for Blackpink's Jisoo exclusive fan meet at Marquee Singapore. Valid Nov 29 with qualifying purchases at Marina Bay Sands.

K-pop sensation Jisoo of the global group Blackpink is set to arrive in Singapore for a limited engagement. On November 29, she will host an exclusive fan meet-up at Marquee Singapore. The event takes place within the Marina Bay Sands complex and is organized by CK Star Entertainment. This appearance marks a significant moment for local fans eager to connect with the solo artist.

How to Win Fan Meet-Up Invitation

Participation in the lucky draw for the invitation requires a qualifying purchase at the Jisoo: Click In Singapore pop-up store. This specific store is located at the Digital Light Canvas attraction managed by the art collective teamLab. The promotion window for entries remains open until November 26 at 9:30pm. Fans who meet the purchase criteria are entered into the draw automatically through the official channels.

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Jisoo Click In Singapore Pop-Up Store Details

The pop-up store operates concurrently with the promotion, running until November 29 at Marina Bay Sands. Visitors can explore a wide array of merchandise linked to her upcoming debut studio album. The collection features Singapore-exclusive clothing items such as a zip-up hoodie priced at $120 and a T-shirt for $66. These limited items are only available at this specific venue during the event period.

Global Debut of Jisoo Popcorn Line Poppop

The Singapore event serves as the global launch pad for Jisoo's new popcorn brand, Poppop. The product line includes fifteen distinct flavors, each retailing at a price of $6 per packet. Notable flavor options include sweet corn, tteokbokki, perilla oil stir-fried kimchi, and brown sugar milk tea. This culinary venture marks a unique crossover from music to food for the Blackpink member.

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Event Context and Organizer CK Star Entertainment

CK Star Entertainment announced the details of the engagement in a media release dated November 23. The organizer confirmed that the fan meet-up is titled Addicted Up Close, referencing Jisoo's solo single Addicted. The structure of the event allows fans to engage with both the artist and her commercial ventures in one location. All specific terms and conditions regarding the lucky draw are published on CK Star Entertainment Singapore's social media platforms.

Marina Bay Sands Venue and teamLab Attraction

The Digital Light Canvas location at Marina Bay Sands provides a digital art backdrop for the promotional activities. The venue selection aligns with the high-profile nature of the Blackpink member's solo career expansion. The combination of retail merchandise, food products, and the exclusive meet-up creates a comprehensive fan experience. Attendees can plan their visit to maximize their chances of securing an invitation before the November 26 deadline.