Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Ends with No Settlement Money

After a year-long legal battle over the making of the movie “It Ends with Us,” Blake Lively has issued an attorney fee motion against Justin Baldoni. The battle involved claims of sexual harassment and defamation by Lively against Baldoni.

On Friday night, mere minutes after the New York Knicks wiped the floor with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs, in their lengthy legal battle over the making of the weepy hit “It Ends with Us,” with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and Baldoni countering with claims of defamation.

There was no money exchanged, but Lively can still go after Baldoni for her substantial attorney fees. Blake Lively Sees Attorney Fee Motion as Act of Advocacy: “This Is About So Much More to Her”..





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Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Sexual Harassment Attorney Fee Motion It Ends With Us

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