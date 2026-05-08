Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Continues Amid Settlement

Despite reaching a settlement agreement, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle is not over. Lively’s lawyers have stated their intent to seek damages under a California law aimed at protecting accusers of sexual misconduct from retaliatory defamation suits.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ’s legal battle continues, with Lively’s lawyers stating their intent to seek damages under a California law aimed at protecting accusers of sexual misconduct from retaliatory defamation suits .

The parties had earlier announced a settlement, but Lively’s lawyers have mentioned a claim for attorney’s fees and damages under the law. The law, Civil Code Section 47.1, imposes severe penalties on those filing unsuccessful retaliatory defamation actions against sexual harassment and retaliation complainants. Lively’s lawyers claim Baldoni’s defamation suit was retaliatory and meets the law’s requirements for damages.

The settlement has been framed as a victory for both parties, with Lively’s lawyers stating their intent to hold Baldoni accountable for abusing the legal system. The law, passed in response to the Me Too movement, aims to protect accusers of sexual misconduct from retaliatory defamation suits





YahooSG / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Settlement Agreement California Law Civil Code Section 47.1 Sexual Harassment Retaliatory Defamation Suits Me Too Movement Defamation Action Against Them California Court Sexual Misconduct Public Relations Team New York Times It Ends With Us

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively Shine at 2026 Met Gala Amid Legal ResolutionsAn exploration of the glamorous events at the 2026 Met Gala, featuring a humorous interaction between Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively, and the resolution of a high-profile legal battle involving Justin Baldoni.

Read more »

MP Fadli Fawzi Questions Fee Collections by MND AgenciesMember of Parliament Fadli Fawzi raised concerns regarding the legal basis and total sums of fees collected by four agencies under the Ministry of National Development, affecting routine citizen transactions.

Read more »

Blake Lively's lawyers fuel feud with claim of victory after It Ends With Us settlementNEW YORK — The bitter public feud between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni may outlive their court fight after all.Three days after announcing a settlement of the lawsuit brought by Lively over the 2024 film It Ends With Us, her lawyers put out a statement Thursday (May 7) calling the deal a 'resounding victory'.

Read more »

WHO Warns of Low Risk of Global Hantavirus Outbreak, but More Cases Could EmergeThe World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the risk of a deadly global hantavirus outbreak remains 'absolutely low', but has warned that more cases could emerge. Health officials are racing to map the outbreak and trace passengers who left an infected cruise ship before the outbreak was detected. Three people on board died from the virus, and the WHO has confirmed five cases so far. The MV Hondius is set to reach the Canary Islands this weekend.

Read more »