Block 1 in East Coast Road to be Preserved and Retrofitted: A Nostalgic Win for Residents

Authorities have decided to preserve and repurpose Block 1 in East Coast Road, built in 1963, instead of demolishing it. The decision, a response to community sentiment, aims to transform the historic HDB block into a valuable community space, incorporating architectural preservation and accommodating programs for active ageing and youth. Residents express joy at the preservation of their memories and a desire to integrate the block's history into its new purpose.

In a significant move, authorities announced in 2024 that Block 1 located on East Coast Road , originally constructed in 1963, will be preserved and retrofitted into a versatile space for the community's use, rather than demolished. This decision marks a departure from the previous plans for the site, which was slated for demolition as part of a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme.

The announcement sparked widespread joy and nostalgia among residents, particularly those with deep-rooted connections to the block and its rich history. Madam Dawn Tam, a longtime resident, expressed her overwhelming happiness at the news. Block 1 is a repository of her childhood memories, encompassing playing with chickens, observing her mother's bread-selling venture at the void deck, and the communal experience of watching television with neighbors. The block represents a tangible link to a bygone era and the close-knit community that thrived within its walls. Her family, like many others, had called Block 1 home for generations. This decision to conserve Block 1 is particularly poignant, as it is one of only four low-rise HDB blocks on East Coast Road, erected in 1963 to house families displaced by a devastating fire in Kampong Siglap in 1962. \On April 11th, a significant community engagement session was held at the Siglap South Community Centre, bringing together approximately 30 residents, including Madam Tam, representatives from the People’s Association (PA), and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA). The primary objective of the session was to collectively envision the future of the redeveloped block. The session focused on gathering ideas and input from residents to shape the transformation of Block 1 into a vibrant community hub. The authorities had already confirmed their commitment to retaining and retrofitting the block, which is a stark contrast to the fate of the other three blocks, which have been progressively demolished to make way for new developments. During the initial engagement session, Madam Tam put forth her vision of converting some units into museum spaces, each dedicated to showcasing personal narratives and treasured artifacts, to vividly depict the history of the community and the lived experiences of its residents. She emphasized the profound significance of preserving these stories for future generations. The SLA and PA jointly stated that the precise plans and overarching themes for the refurbished building are still under development, but the intention is to repurpose the space to accommodate active ageing programs, initiatives for youth, and social enterprises. In the course of the retrofitting project, care will be taken to preserve key architectural features, such as the distinctive grille gates and mosaic tiles, to safeguard the shared memories and unique character of the building. \Minister for Law and East Coast GRC MP Edwin Tong highlighted Block 1 as a well-known landmark within Joo Chiat, noting the enduring memories of local services such as clinics and small shops, as well as the unique architectural design of the early HDB blocks. He stressed that the government’s decision to retain Block 1 was deliberate, driven by a desire to preserve a vital segment of Joo Chiat’s shared history, and to reinvent the block as a community-centric space that would continue to serve its residents for many years to come. The SLA, which is overseeing the project, will conduct addition and alteration works, which include adding a lift, new staircases and undertaking structural strengthening to the six-decade-old building. Mr. Tong further emphasized that resident and community feedback collected through engagement sessions will be integral in shaping the development of Block 1 into a community space. In a post on Facebook, he revealed that the retrofitting project is projected to be completed around 2029. He also mentioned that additional small group discussions will be organized in the coming weeks to allow residents to further share their memories, ideas, and aspirations for the block. Mr. Tay Chen Peng, a resident of the area for the past fifteen years, expressed his delight at the decision to preserve Block 1. He welcomed the plan to make the space more community-focused and remarked on how the preservation of the kampung spirit resonated with him. Mr. Tay suggested that the new space would ideally cater to older residents, potentially including guided exercise sessions to support their wellbeing and encourage them to age in place





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Block 1 East Coast Road Retrofitting Community Space Preservation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Equities turn around on renewed Middle East hopes, oil loses some steamNEW YORK/LONDON — MSCI's global equities gauge gained modestly on Thursday (April 9) while the dollar lost ground and oil's rally narrowed, after Israel sought peace talks with Lebanon and renewed hopes for the fragile Gulf truce.

Read more »

Poodle Dies After Fall from Height at Choa Chu Kang HDB Block: SPCA InvestigatesA poodle tragically died after an apparent fall from an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang. The SPCA is investigating the incident and urging pet owners to be vigilant. The family returned from a morning at the park and the dog escaped during a moment of inattention.

Read more »

Japan to Release Additional Oil Reserves, Diversify Supply Amidst Middle East DependenceJapan is releasing additional oil reserves and seeking alternative supply routes to reduce its reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the measures, emphasizing the importance of securing stable fuel supplies.

Read more »

Bought in 2023 for $172.5m, sold for $250m — Thomson Plaza retail block deal explainedA 109,854 sq ft retail space at Thomson Plaza has been sold for $250 million, in a deal jointly brokered by Cushman & Wakefield and Savills. The retail space, named Swing By Thomson Plaza, is a multi-concept retail section within the Upper Thomson Road shopping mall.

Read more »

Residents gather to share conservation ideas for Siglap’s 6-decade-old Block 1From playing with chickens and watching her mother sell bread at the void deck to gathering with neighbours to watch television together, Block 1 in Siglap holds many memories for Madam Dawn Tam.

Read more »

Historic Block 1 in East Coast Road to be Preserved and Refurbished for Community UseBlock 1, a low-rise HDB block in East Coast Road built in 1963, will be retained and retrofitted instead of being torn down. The decision reflects a commitment to preserving the building's historical character and reimagining it as a community space for residents, with plans for active ageing, youth programs, and social enterprises. Community engagement sessions will help shape the building's future.

Read more »