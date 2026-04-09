Bloomberg's Lawyer Defends Article, Denies Targeting Shanmugam

In a defamation trial, Bloomberg's lawyer argues that an article on high-value property transactions was not aimed at Coordinating Minister K. Shanmugam. The defense highlights that GCB transactions are routinely reported and a matter of public interest, while Shanmugam maintains the article was an indirect attack.

In an ongoing defamation trial, the lawyer representing Bloomberg , Senior Counsel N. Sreenivasan, argued on April 8th that the article concerning high-value property transactions was not intended to target Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam .

The lawyer emphasized that reporting on good class bungalow (GCB) transactions is routine for mainstream media outlets and is a matter of public interest in Singapore, particularly due to the limited land resources and restrictions on foreign ownership. He presented examples of reported GCB sales, including the sale of a Cluny Hill bungalow owned by Dr. Lee Wei Ling to Mr. Shi Yonghong and a Nassim Road bungalow sale to Ms. Jin Xiao Qun, highlighting that such transactions are regularly covered by the press. The lawyer's defense aimed to demonstrate that the article's focus on such deals was within the scope of legitimate journalistic practice, not a personal attack on Shanmugam. The core of the defense strategy involved establishing that the article was part of a broader discussion about property markets rather than a targeted effort to damage the minister's reputation.\During cross-examination, Minister Shanmugam, who is also the Home Affairs Minister, acknowledged that GCB transactions are sometimes reported but stressed the importance of context. He brought up that he couldn’t recall a transaction being reported a year after it occurred. Shanmugam and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng are suing Bloomberg and journalist Low De Wei over the December 12, 2024 article titled “Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy.” The article referenced the ministers’ 2023 property deals. Shanmugam sold his former home in the Queen Astrid Park area to UBS Trustees for $88 million, while Dr. Tan bought a bungalow in Brizay Park for almost $27.3 million. The lawyer questioned the minister's previous assertion that the property transaction was a private matter, given the significance of the Residential Property Act and its restrictions. He also raised the public's interest in the involvement of new citizens in the GCB market, which is an area that must be addressed from the perspective of public policy. The minister responded by questioning the timeline related to new citizens, further highlighting the complexities of property ownership in Singapore. Shanmugam reiterated his claim that Bloomberg had been untruthful to his press secretary about the article's intent and that the publication's Singapore-based employees had not been completely forthcoming with their management, suggesting a coordinated effort to misrepresent the story's focus.\Shanmugam has consistently maintained that the article was an indirect attempt to target him. He referenced email exchanges at Bloomberg as evidence, arguing that the timing and nature of these internal communications revealed an underlying motive. Specifically, he pointed to an email by a journalist who said a story about Shanmugam’s GCB sale would “strike a nerve.” Mr. Sreenivasan attempted to counter this testimony by referencing an early draft of the article, but Shanmugam's lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, refuted it. Singh highlighted that the document was simply a summary of the points Mr. Low intended to make. Sreenivasan then referenced other drafts and asked if a fair-minded reader would believe Shanmugam was targeted. Singh responded that this was a matter for the court to decide based on the published version. Shanmugam stated he had questions about being targeted based on the document but wouldn't draw a conclusion. The trial continues to delve into the evidence, with both sides presenting their arguments concerning the article's purpose and its potential impact





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Bloomberg K. Shanmugam Defamation Property Singapore

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