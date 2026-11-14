BN and PN Sweep Melaka State Election With Unofficial Supermajority

Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional secure a dominant victory in the Melaka state election, taking 24 of 28 seats and leaving Pakatan Harapan with only four urban constituencies.

Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional have secured a decisive victory in the Melaka state election, capturing an unofficial supermajority of 24 out of the 28 state assembly seats. The combined win grants the two coalitions the ability to form the state government without needing further external alliances. This outcome marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the southern state, effectively ending the tenure of the incumbent coalition.

Unofficial Results Confirm BN and PN Dominance

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced that the BN-PN coalition has won 24 of the 28 state seats, establishing a clear supermajority in the state assembly. The Election Commission has confirmed unofficial wins for Barisan Nasional in key constituencies including Serkam, Ayer Limau, Merlimau, Tanjung Bidara, Rim, and Ayer Molek. Pakatan Harapan holds only one confirmed seat in Bandar Hilir so far, while other seats remain partially counted or unconfirmed.

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Barisan Nasional has won the Melaka state election, with unofficial results as of about 8.35pm showing it past the 15 seats needed to form the government on its own. Of the 24 seats declared so far, BN has taken 19, Pakatan Harapan four and Perikatan Nasional one. Four seats were still outstanding at that point: Bukit Katil, Paya Rumput, Kelebang and Ayer Molek. BN's results are decisive. Its biggest majorities came in Serkam with 11,742 votes, Sungai Udang with 12,036 votes and Telok Mas with 10,903 votes.

Coalition Dynamics and Stakeholder Reactions

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivered a speech during the Jelajah E-Sports Melaka Biru 2026 programme in Merlimau, Jasin on Nov 12, 2026. In a statement issued on behalf of both parties, he thanked Melaka voters for the mandate given to his coalition and Perikatan Nasional. The gratitude follows the unofficial claim of a sweeping win by the BN-PN side, signaling a unified approach to governing the state moving forward.

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Pakatan Harapan has conceded the results, acknowledging the scale of the loss. Amanah's Adly Zahari, a former Melaka Chief Minister, lost his Bukit Katil seat to Perikatan Nasional. Adly Zahari said the coalition accepts the results and will focus on strengthening its efforts going forward. The result will be read as a major setback for Pakatan Harapan, particularly after the Democratic Action Party left the state government in July and the coalition went into the election as a rival to Barisan Nasional.

Specific Seat Contests and Urban Strongholds

Pakatan Harapan's results were concentrated in urban seats, holding Kesidang, Ayer Keroh, Kota Laksamana and Bandar Hilir by margins of over 5,000 votes. This performance ensured that the Malaysian Chinese Association did not take the Democratic Action Party seats it had said it was targeting. However, the coalition's worst result so far is in Bukit Katil, where Perikatan Nasional's Ridzuan Sarif leads Adly Zahari, who won the seat in 2021, by 3,224 votes.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh retained Tanjung Bidara with an unofficial majority of 8,650 votes, a significant increase compared to just 364 in 2021. Barisan Nasional also captured Sungai Udang from Perikatan Nasional, which held the seat in 2021, and kept Machap Jaya by 1,925 votes against Pakatan Harapan's Ginie Lim. Earlier in the evening, Pakatan Harapan had led in Machap Jaya at 7.19pm before losing the lead.

Emerging Parties and Next Steps for Governance

The new party Parti Bersama Malaysia, which contested 16 seats, has not won any of the 24 declared so far, nor has Bersatu. Bersama's candidates have been well behind in each seat where they stood, suggesting the new party has not yet become a major factor in the vote. Bersatu's Dr Asmah Samat leads Barisan Nasional's Tuminah Kadi in Pantai Kundor by only 27 votes, indicating a tight contest in some peripheral areas.

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Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional are expected to work together in Melaka, but the formality of that cooperation has not yet been spelled out. The figures remain unofficial until the Election Commission confirms the final results. If current trends hold, Barisan Nasional could finish with 21 seats, matching its 2021 result, with Pakatan Harapan on four and Perikatan Nasional on three. The transition of power will now depend on the formal confirmation of these results by the national electoral body.