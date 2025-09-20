Bollywood Singer Zubeen Garg Dies in Singapore at 52

Celebrated Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore at the age of 52, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and prominent figures.

Celebrated Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore at the age of 52. The news broke on September 19, 2025, sending shockwaves throughout the music industry and among his vast fanbase. He was scheduled to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival, which was to be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre on September 20. Sadly, this much-anticipated performance was never to be.

A representative of the festival informed the Indian publication NDTV that the beloved Assamese icon encountered breathing difficulties while scuba diving. Despite efforts to revive him, including the administration of CPR, he was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he tragically succumbed.\Prior to his untimely passing, Zubeen Garg had enthusiastically used his Instagram account to invite fans to attend his upcoming performance. The news of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. One particularly poignant comment reflected on the singer's impact, stating, 'I will never forget the nights I have spent listening to his songs. When I was little, my mother and I, along with my sister, used to listen to his songs while we went to sleep. Rest in peace legend.' This sentiment echoed throughout social media, with countless individuals sharing their memories of Garg's music and expressing their deep sorrow. The Singapore Police Force confirmed the incident, stating that they received a call for assistance at St John's Island around 3:30 PM on the day of his death. A 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital in an unconscious state, where he was later pronounced dead. Preliminary investigations suggest no foul play, and the police are currently conducting further inquiries.\The news of Zubeen Garg's demise prompted a wave of heartfelt condolences from prominent figures, including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his shock and offer his condolences. 'He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers,' the Prime Minister wrote. He also added a prayer for the departed soul. India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, who represents Assam in the Indian Parliament, also expressed his profound grief on X. He called Zubeen Garg's death 'an irreparable loss for Assam, our nation, and the entire world of music.' Sonowal described Garg as 'the heartbeat of a generation' and his voice as 'a powerful symbol of pride for millions.' He concluded by offering his heartfelt condolences to the singer's family, friends, and admirers, and praying for his eternal peace. The loss of Zubeen Garg is deeply felt, and his musical legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and resonate with audiences for years to come. The music world mourns the loss of a true icon and celebrates his significant contribution to the arts





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zubeen Garg Bollywood Singer Death Singapore

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Motorists dump vapes on Causeway to avoid penalties before entering Singapore - Singapore News%

Read more »

Singapore residents seek purposeful and active retirement but fall short in planning, AIA Singapore study%

Read more »

Go-Ahead Singapore to run 27 bus routes in Tampines, taking over from SBS TransitGo-Ahead Singapore will manage Tampines, Tampines Concourse and Tampines North bus interchanges, as well as the Changi Business Park bus terminal from Jul 5, 2026.

Read more »

Legendary Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg, in Singapore for performance, dies while scuba divingLegendary Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg has died in Singapore aged 52.He was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre tomorrow (Sept 20).

Read more »

Bollywood Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away in SingaporeCelebrated Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore at age 52. The Assamese icon was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival when he reportedly experienced breathing difficulties while scuba diving. Tributes pour in from across India, remembering his musical contributions and cultural impact.

Read more »

Bollywood Singer Zubeen Garg Dies in SingaporeAssamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore at the age of 52. He was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival and reportedly suffered breathing difficulties while scuba diving. Tributes have poured in from across India, including the Prime Minister and other prominent figures.

Read more »