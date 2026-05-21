A bomb disposal unit was called to an Australian airport after a suspicious object was detected during a security screening. However, the item turned out to be a laser hair removal device.

A bomb disposal unit was called to an Australian airport after a suspicious object was detected during a security screening . However, the item turned out to be a laser hair removal device .

The Avalon Airport in Victoria state was partially evacuated in the early hours of the incident. The device, along with a hot chocolate container, was found on a conveyor belt. The man who had the bag was not cooperative with the police initially, which made the situation more difficult. Despite this, the airport reopened later in the day without any charges being filed against the man.

The incident highlights the vigilance of the screening and security processes at the airport, which ensured the safety of passengers, staff, and the broader community. The bomb disposal unit conducted checks on the item and determined it to be a laser hair removal device. The person who had the bag was not charged and the airport reopened later in the day. The incident was a precautionary measure taken to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

The response of the police and the airport staff demonstrates their ability to handle unexpected situations with caution and professionalism. The airport's security processes are designed to be vigilant and proactive in identifying potential threats, and this incident is a testament to their effectiveness. The incident also highlights the importance of not jumping to conclusions and making assumptions about suspicious objects.

The police and the airport staff handled the situation with professionalism and caution, which ensured the safety of everyone involved. The incident is a reminder that even the most unexpected situations can be handled with caution and professionalism





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Bomb Disposal Unit Australian Airport Laser Hair Removal Device Security Screening Suspicious Object

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